Editor's Choice 2023

Editor’s Choice is now in its fifth year, with growing popularity and support among consumers and golf brands prompting us to increase the number of products selected from 100 in the 2022 list to 150 for 2023. This was, in part, to embrace gear that we predict will dominate the market in the US that had previously not been able to get a look in, which just wasn't right given the global audience Golf Monthly now has.

Wherever you are in the world, innovation shows no sign of slowing down across all categories, from the best golf drivers to leading launch monitors and impressive irons. We’re seeing more training aids to help improve your swing, as well as golf simulators that can gamify the practice experience and also let you play the world’s best courses indoors when the weather takes a turn. Remote control trolleys are becoming more prevalent while the list of distance-measuring devices, covering the best rangefinders and GPS models, continues to grow.

In the current climate, golfers may understandably be looking to rein in spending and be more targeted with their investments in kit upgrades, so we hope this showcase of the best products in their respective fields will help to narrow down your shortlist. Whatever you're thinking about buying this year, we've got the testing insights and crucial advice to ensure you get the most for your money, regardless of how much you have to spend.

Judging Panel

Mike Harris Editor Given the title of the Editor's Choice Awards, Mike had the final say on whether a product was included or not. With his vast experience at the helm of Golf Monthly, Mike is more than qualified to make such brave calls and always has an eye on the latest product releases to ensure the list is relevant and inclusive to all budgets and abilities.

Neil Tappin Digital Editor Neil has been with Golf Monthly for over 15 years and has seen how product has evolved in that time. As the man who heads up product testing and reviews on drivers, he played a pivotal role in providing his opinions on some of the most crucial selections in Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Joel Tadman Social Links Navigation Technical Editor Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over eight years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases and attended the PGA Merchandise Show in January to ensure no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

Drivers

Fairways

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway (opens in new tab)

Ping G430 Max Fairway (opens in new tab)

Titleist TSR3 Fairway (opens in new tab)

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Fairway (opens in new tab)

Hybrids/Utilitites

Callaway Paradym Hybrid (opens in new tab)

Cobra King Tec 2023 Hybrid (opens in new tab)

Ping G430 Hybrid (opens in new tab)

Ping iCrossover Utility Iron (opens in new tab)

Srixon ZX MK II Utility Iron (opens in new tab)

Irons

Edel SMS Pro Iron

Wedges

Cleveland CBX 2 FF Wedge (opens in new tab)

Mizuno T22 Wedge (opens in new tab)

Ping ChipR Wedge (opens in new tab)

Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge (opens in new tab)

Putters

Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter (opens in new tab)

LA Golf Bel-Air Putter (opens in new tab)

Makefield V-S Putter (opens in new tab)

PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter (opens in new tab)

Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2.5 Plus Putter (opens in new tab)

TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter (opens in new tab)

Zebra AIT1 Putter (opens in new tab)

Balls

Package Sets

Shoes

GPS/Rangefinder/Game Tracking

Blue Tees Ringer GPS

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder

Voice Caddie SL3 Rangefinder

Carts

Bat Caddy X9R Carbon Pull Cart

Big Max Blade Trio Push Cart

Stewart Golf 2023 Remote Electric Trolley

Zero Friction Stride Cart

Bags

Gloves

G/FORE Delta Force Camo Golf Glove (opens in new tab)

Me And My Golf True Grip Glove (opens in new tab)

Training Aids

DeWiz Swing Modifier (opens in new tab)

GForce Swing Trainer (opens in new tab)

Golf Forever Training Aid (opens in new tab)

LiveView Pro 2 Training Aid (opens in new tab)

PuttOut Devil Balls (opens in new tab)

PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Training Aid (opens in new tab)

SuperSpeed Squeeze Training Aid (opens in new tab)

Wedge Trainer Training Aid (opens in new tab)

Apparel

Adidas Ultimate 365 Tour Primeknit Golf Polo (opens in new tab)

KJUS Gemini Jacket (opens in new tab)

Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie (opens in new tab)

Ping Elevation Midlayer (opens in new tab)

Under Armour Iso-Chill Edge Polo (opens in new tab)

Accessories

Blue Tees Player Plus GPS Speaker

BRD X1 Grip (opens in new tab)

Bushnell Wingman View Speaker (opens in new tab)

For Wellness The Good Stuff Coffee (opens in new tab)

Golf Pride CPX Grip (opens in new tab)

Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees (opens in new tab)

OGIO Rig 9800 Travel Bag (opens in new tab)

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover (opens in new tab)

SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Grip (opens in new tab)

TecTecTec Team8 GPS Speaker (opens in new tab)

Tifosi Veloce Interchangeable Sunglasses (opens in new tab)

Whoop 4.0 (opens in new tab)

Shafts

Launch Monitors

Rapsodo MLM2 Pro Launch Monitor

Voice Caddie SC4 Launch Monitor

Uneekor Eye Mini Launch Monitor

Simulators

Full Swing Pro Series 2.0 Simulator

GolfZon TwoVision Simulator

