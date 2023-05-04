Editor's Choice 2023

Editor’s Choice is now in its fifth year, with growing popularity and support among consumers and golf brands prompting us to increase the number of products selected from 100 in the 2022 list to 150 for 2023. This was, in part, to embrace gear that we predict will dominate the market in the US that had previously not been able to get a look in, which just wasn't right given the global audience Golf Monthly now has.
Wherever you are in the world, innovation shows no sign of slowing down across all categories, from the best golf drivers to leading launch monitors and impressive irons. We’re seeing more training aids to help improve your swing, as well as golf simulators that can gamify the practice experience and also let you play the world’s best courses indoors when the weather takes a turn. Remote control trolleys are becoming more prevalent while the list of distance-measuring devices, covering the best rangefinders and GPS models, continues to grow.
In the current climate, golfers may understandably be looking to rein in spending and be more targeted with their investments in kit upgrades, so we hope this showcase of the best products in their respective fields will help to narrow down your shortlist. Whatever you're thinking about buying this year, we've got the testing insights and crucial advice to ensure you get the most for your money, regardless of how much you have to spend.
Judging Panel
Mike Harris
Given the title of the Editor's Choice Awards, Mike had the final say on whether a product was included or not. With his vast experience at the helm of Golf Monthly, Mike is more than qualified to make such brave calls and always has an eye on the latest product releases to ensure the list is relevant and inclusive to all budgets and abilities.
Neil Tappin
Neil has been with Golf Monthly for over 15 years and has seen how product has evolved in that time. As the man who heads up product testing and reviews on drivers, he played a pivotal role in providing his opinions on some of the most crucial selections in Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.
Joel Tadman
Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over eight years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases and attended the PGA Merchandise Show in January to ensure no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.