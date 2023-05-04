Editor's Choice 2023

Our expert equipment team select the leading 150 golf products on the market this year in their respective categories

Joel Tadman
By Joel Tadman
Editor’s Choice is now in its fifth year, with growing popularity and support among consumers and golf brands prompting us to increase the number of products selected from 100 in the 2022 list to 150 for 2023. This was, in part, to embrace gear that we predict will dominate the market in the US that had previously not been able to get a look in, which just wasn't right given the global audience Golf Monthly now has.  

Wherever you are in the world, innovation shows no sign of slowing down across all categories, from the best golf drivers to leading launch monitors and impressive irons. We’re seeing more training aids to help improve your swing, as well as golf simulators that can gamify the practice experience and also let you play the world’s best courses indoors when the weather takes a turn. Remote control trolleys are becoming more prevalent while the list of distance-measuring devices, covering the best rangefinders and GPS models, continues to grow. 

In the current climate, golfers may understandably be looking to rein in spending and be more targeted with their investments in kit upgrades, so we hope this showcase of the best products in their respective fields will help to narrow down your shortlist. Whatever you're thinking about buying this year, we've got the testing insights and crucial advice to ensure you get the most for your money, regardless of how much you have to spend.

Judging Panel

Mike-Harris
Mike Harris

Given the title of the Editor's Choice Awards, Mike had the final say on whether a product was included or not. With his vast experience at the helm of Golf Monthly, Mike is more than qualified to make such brave calls and always has an eye on the latest product releases to ensure the list is relevant and inclusive to all budgets and abilities.

Neil-Tappin
Neil Tappin

Neil has been with Golf Monthly for over 15 years and has seen how product has evolved in that time. As the man who heads up product testing and reviews on drivers, he played a pivotal role in providing his opinions on some of the most crucial selections in Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Joel Tadman
Joel Tadman

Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over eight years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases and attended the PGA Merchandise Show in January to ensure no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

Drivers

Callaway Paradym Driver

Callaway Paradym Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Driver

Cobra Aerojet Driver review

Ping G430 LST Driver

PING G430 LST driver review

PXG 0311 XF Gen6 Driver

PXG 0311 XF Gen6 Driver Review

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver

Srixon ZX7 MKII Driver

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review

Titleist TSR3 Driver

Titleist TSR3 Driver Review

Fairways

Callaway Paradym Fairway

Callaway Paradym Fairway Review

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway

Ping G430 Max Fairway

Ping G430 MAX Fairway Review

Titleist TSR3 Fairway

Titleist TSR3 Fairway Wood Review

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Fairway

Hybrids/Utilitites

Callaway Paradym Hybrid

Callaway Paradym Hybrid

Cobra King Tec 2023 Hybrid

Cobra King Tec 2023 Hybrid Review

Ping G430 Hybrid

Ping G430 Hybrid Review

Ping iCrossover Utility Iron

Ping iCrossover Iron

Srixon ZX MK II Utility Iron

Srixon ZX Mk II Utility Iron

Irons

Callaway Paradym Iron

Callaway Paradym Irons

Cobra King Tour Iron

Cobra King Tour Iron Review

Edel SMS Pro Iron

Edel SMS Pro Iron

Mizuno JPX923 Forged Iron

Mizuno JPX923 Forged Iron Review

Ping i230 Iron

Ping i230 Iron

PXG 0317 ST Blades

PXG 0317 ST Blades Iron

Srixon ZX4 Mk II Iron

Srixon ZX4 Mk II Iron Review

TaylorMade P770 Iron

TaylorMade P770 2023 iron

Wilson Dynapower Iron

Wilson Dynapower iron

Yonex Ezone GS i-Tech Iron

The Yonex Ezone GS I-Tech Iron

Wedges

Cleveland CBX 2 FF Wedge

Cleveland Full-Face 2 CBX Wedge

Mizuno T22 Wedge

Mizuno T22 Wedge

Ping ChipR Wedge

Ping ChipR Wedge

Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge

Titleist Vokey SM9

Vega Alcor Tour Wedge

Vega Alcor Tour Wedge Review

Putters

Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter

Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter Review

Evnroll V-Series EV5.2 Putter

Evnroll EV5 2023 Putter Review

LA Golf Bel-Air Putter

LA Golf Bel-Air Putter

Makefield V-S Putter

Makefield V-S Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5k Double Wide Putter

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5k Triple Wide Golf Putter

PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter

PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter

Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2.5 Plus Putter

Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2.5 Plus Putter Review

TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter

TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter Review

Zebra AIT1 Putter

Zebra AIT 1 Putter

Balls

Bridgestone e12 Contact Ball

The mid-priced Bridgestone e12 Contact 2023 Golf Ball and its packaging, teed up on the golf course

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Ball

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball 2023

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Ball

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe

Titleist Pro V1 Ball

Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Balls

Package Sets

Callaway XR Package Set

Callaway XR Package Set Review

Cleveland Golf CG Men's Package Set

Cleveland Golf CG Package Set Review

Ping Prodi G Junior Package Set

Ping Prodi G Junior Set Review

TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Package Set

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set

Shoes

Adidas ZG23

Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Overtake Golf Shoe

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Overtake Golf Shoe review

Duca Del Cosma Bernardo Golf Shoe

Duca Del Cosma Bernardo Shoe

Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoe

Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes

FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe

FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoe Review

G/FORE Striped Quarter G MG4+ Shoe

G/FORE Striped Quarter G MG4+ Shoe

NOBULL Tropical Matryx Golf Shoe

NOBULL Tropical Matryx

Payntr X 004 RS Golf Shoe

Payntr X 004 RS golf shoe review

Puma Ignite Elevate Golf Shoe

Puma Ignite Elevate golf shoe review

Royal Albartross Kingsman Golf Shoe

Royal Albartross Kingsman Shoe Review

True Linkswear Lux Hybrid Golf Shoe

True Linkswear Lux Hybrid Review

Under Armour Charged Phantom SL Golf Shoe

Under Armour Charged Phantom SL Golf Shoe Review

GPS/Rangefinder/Game Tracking

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+

Blue Tees Ringer GPS

Blue Tees Ringer GPS

Bushnell Ion Elite GPS Watch

Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch Review

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder

Clippd Data Analysis Platform

Clippd

CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder

CaddyTalk Cube Rangefinder Review

Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch

Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

GolfBuddy Aim W12 GPS Watch

GolfBuddy Aim W12 Golf Watch Review

Nikon Coolshot 50i Rangefinder

Nikon-Coolshot-50i-laser-rangefinder

Precision Pro NX10 Slope Rangefinder

Precision Pro Golf NX10 Slope Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope X5 GPS Watch

Shot Scope X5 GPS Watch Review

Voice Caddie SL3 Rangefinder

Voice Caddie SL3 Rangefinder

Carts

Alphard Club Booster V2 

Alphard Club Booster V2

Bat Caddy X9R Carbon Pull Cart

Bat Caddy X9R Carbon Pull Cart

Big Max Blade Trio Push Cart

Big Max Blade Trio Push Cart

Golfstream Blue Electric Trolley

Golfstream Blue Electric Trolley

Kaddey Switch

Kaddey Switch Trolley Review

Motocaddy M7 GPS Electric Trolley

Motocaddy M7 GPS Electric Trolley Review

Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley

Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart

PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart

PowaKaddy RX1 GPS Electric Trolley

PowaKaddy RX1 GPS Electric Trolley Review

Stewart Golf 2023 Remote Electric Trolley

Stewart Golf

Zero Friction Stride Cart

Zero Friction Stride

Bags

Callaway Fairway C HD Stand Bag 

Callaway 2023 Fairway C HD Stand Bag review

Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover 

Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover Review

Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag

Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag review

Ogio All Elements Cart Bag

Ogio All Elements Cart Bag

Ping Hoofer Stand Bag

Ping hoofer golf bag pictured

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

The black and yellow PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag on a trolley on the golf course

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Stand Bag

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Stand Bag 2023

Titleist Players 5 StaDry Stand Bag

Titleist Players 5 StaDry Stand Bag Review

Vessel Sunday III DXR Stand Bag

Vessel Sunday III DXR Stand Bag Review

Wilson iLock Cart Bag

Wilson iLock Cart Bag review

Gloves

FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove

FootJoy StaSof 2023 Glove with packet

G/FORE Delta Force Camo Golf Glove

G/FORE Delta Force Camo Glove

Me And My Golf True Grip Glove

Me And My Golf True Grip Glove Review

Training Aids

DeWiz Swing Modifier

dewiz app

GForce Swing Trainer

GForce Swing Trainer

Golf Forever Training Aid

Golf Forever Swing Trainer Review

LiveView Pro 2 Training Aid

Liveview Pro 2 testing

Me and My Golf Breaking Balls

Breaking Ball Putting Mat

PuttOut Devil Balls

PuttOUT Devil Balls Review

PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Training Aid

PuttOut Platinum Pressure Putt Trainer

Suregolf Super-Strike Training Aid

Sure-Strike Training Aid Review

SuperSpeed Squeeze Training Aid

Superspeed squeeze training aid on club

Wedge Trainer Training Aid (opens in new tab)

Wedge Trainer

Apparel

Adidas Ultimate 365 Tour Primeknit Golf Polo (opens in new tab)

adidas ultimate 365 tour primeknit polo review

Castore Tech Trousers

castore tech trousers

Chervo Anyone Polo

chervo anyone polo

FootJoy HYPR 1/4 Zip

footjoy hypr 1/4 zip

Galvin Green Alister Jacket

Galvin Green Alister Jacket Review

G/FORE 2023 Performer Jacket

G/FORE 2023 Performer Jacket

KJUS Gemini Jacket (opens in new tab)

Kjus Gemini Jacket Review

Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie (opens in new tab)

Peter Millar Pine Camo Performance Hoodie Review

Ping Elevation Midlayer (opens in new tab)

Ping Elevation Midlayer Review

Reflo Congo Polo

Reflo Congo Polo

True Linkswear All Day Joggers (opens in new tab)

True Linkswear All Day Joggers review

Under Armour Iso-Chill Edge Polo (opens in new tab)

Under Armour Iso-Chill Edge Polo Review

Accessories

Blue Tees Player Plus GPS Speaker

Blue Tees Player Plus GPS Speaker

BRD X1 Grip (opens in new tab)

BRD X-1 Grip Review

Bushnell Wingman View Speaker (opens in new tab)

Bushnell Wingman View Speaker Review

For Wellness The Good Stuff Coffee (opens in new tab)

For Wellness Coffee Products

Golf Pride CPX Grip (opens in new tab)

Golf Pride CPX Grip

G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 Pouch

G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 Review

Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees (opens in new tab)

Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees Review

OGIO Rig 9800 Travel Bag (opens in new tab)

Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag Review

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian Travel Cover (opens in new tab)

Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian Travel Cover pictured at an airport

SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Grip (opens in new tab)

SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Grip Review

TecTecTec Team8 GPS Speaker (opens in new tab)

TecTecTec Team8 GPS Speaker Review

Tifosi Veloce Interchangeable Sunglasses (opens in new tab)

Tifosi Veloce Interchangeable Sunglasses Review

Whoop 4.0 (opens in new tab)

Whoop 4.0

Shafts

Fujikura Axiom Iron Shaft

Fujikura AXIOM Iron Shaft Review

KBS GPS Putter Shaft

KBS GPS Putter Shaft

Launch Monitors

Flightscope Mevo+ Launch Monitor

Flightscope Mevo+ launch monitor review

Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor

Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor review

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

Rapsodo MLM2 Pro Launch Monitor

Rapsodo MLM2 Pro Launch Monitor

SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor

SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor

Voice Caddie SC4 Launch Monitor

Voice Caddie SC4 Launch Monitor

Uneekor Eye Mini Launch Monitor

Uneekor Eye Mini launch monitor

Simulators

Exputt RG Putting Simulator

ExPutt RG Putting Simulator

Full Swing Pro Series 2.0 Simulator

Full Swing Pro Series 2.0 Simulator

GolfZon TwoVision Simulator

GolfZon TwoVision Simulator

Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator

Phi Golf 2 Simulator Review

PuttView X Augmented Reality Putting

PuttView X

Trackman Simulator (opens in new tab)