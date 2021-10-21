By Golf Monthly
email: golfmonthly@futurenet.com telephone: +44 (0)1225 442244
address: Golf Monthly, Future Publishing Ltd, Unit 2, Eelmore Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 7QN
Want to write for Golf Monthly – Here is how to send us a pitch.
For all subscription queries please ring +44 (0)330 333 1120 (Lines are open Monday to Saturday 8:00-18:00 GMT) or email help@magazinesdirect.com
For Overseas: +44 (0)330 333 1113 (Lines are open Monday- Saturday, 8am-6pm, UK time).
USA toll free number: 1 888 313 5528 (lines open Monday-Saturday 7am-12 Midday Central Time).
Editor: Michael Harris email: michael.harris@futurenet.com
Digital Editor: Neil Tappin email: neil.tappin@futurenet.com
Senior Content Editor: Tom Clarke email: tom.clarke@futurenet.com
Technical Editor: Joel Tadman email: joel.tadman@futurenet.com
Content Editor: Nick Bonfield email: nick.bonfield@futurenet.com
Content Editor: David Taylor email: david.taylor@futurenet.com
Senior Staff Writer: Elliott Heath email: elliott.heath@futurenet.com
Staff Writer: Sam Tremlett email: sam.tremlett@futurenet.com
Videographer: Dominic Smith email: dominic.smith@futurenet.com
Head of Sport : Matthew Johnston email: matthew.johnston@futurenet.com telephone: 07801 930735
Call +44 (0)203 148 5488
We work hard to achieve the highest standards of editorial content, and we are committed to complying with the Editors’ Code of Practice (https://www.ipso.co.uk/IPSO/cop.html) as enforced by IPSO.
If you have a complaint about our editorial content, you can email us at ti.complaints@futurenet.com. Please provide details of the material you are complaining about and explain your complaint by reference to the Editors’ Code.
We will endeavour to acknowledge your complaint within 5 working days and we aim to correct substantial errors as soon as possible.
Betting experts, writers and video producers. Couple of guys in our early 20's looking to bring the sport that we love into a new era.'