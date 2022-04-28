Editor's Choice 2022

Our selection of the top 100 golf products in 2022 worthy of your consideration

Graphic showing Editor's Choice logo and various golf products
A warm welcome once again to Golf Monthly’s Editor’s Choice, the most competitive and exciting edition yet. Just like every year, there are only 100 places available, but when compiling the shortlist it seemed we could have filled these slots three times over!

Despite challenges over raw materials, shipping costs, factory closures and Covid restrictions, the innovation on show across all the categories is as inventive as it has ever been. This helps golfers to assess and improve their weaknesses, provides solutions to niggling problems and ultimately allows participants of all skill levels to enjoy the game more.

As we enter a cost-of-living crisis, the disposable income we have to splash out on luxuries like a new driver or GPS watch may well be less. It doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t buy what you need, but that you need to spend your money prudently on the things that will make the biggest difference.

The products we’ve listed alphabetically by category below stand head and shoulders above the rest in their respective areas, so we hope you take away some inspiration for your next upgrade. Go low in 2022!

Drivers

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Max LS Driver Review

Cobra King LTDx Driver

Cobra LTDx Driver Review

Ping G425 Max Driver

Ping G425 Max driver

PXG 0211 Driver

PXG 0211 Driver Review

TaylorMade Stealth Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Driver carbonwood

Titleist TSi3 Driver

Titleist TSi3 driver review

Fairways

Callaway Rogue ST Max Fairway

Callaway Rogue ST MAX Fairway

Ping G425 Max Fairway

ping g425 max fairway

TaylorMade Stealth Fairway

TaylorMade Stealth Fairway

Titleist TSi2 Fairway

Titleist TSi2 fairway review

Hybrids/Utilities

Callaway Apex UW

Apex UW


Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Hybrid

Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Hybrid Review

Srixon ZX U Utility Iron

Srixon ZX Utility Iron

Titleist U505 Utility Iron

Titleist U505 Utility Iron Review

Irons

Callaway Rogue ST Pro Iron

Callaway Rogue ST Pro Iron review

Honma TW757 Vx Iron

honma tw757 vx iron review

Mizuno Pro 225 Iron

Mizuno Pro 225 iron review

Ping i525 Iron

Ping i525 Iron Review

PXG 0311P Gen5 Iron

PXG 0311P Gen5 iron review

TaylorMade Stealth Iron

TaylorMade Stealth Iron Review

Titleist T300 Iron

Titleist T300 Irons

Wilson D9 Forged Iron

Wilson D9 Forged Iron Review

Wedges

Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge

Cleveland CBX ZipCore wedge

Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge

Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge

Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge

titleist vokey sm9 wedge review

Putters

Bettinardi Inovai 8 Putter

Bettinardi Inovai 8.0 Putter

Evnroll ER11vx Putter

Evnroll ER11vx Putter

Odyssey Eleven Putter

Odyssey Eleven putter

PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter

PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 2022 Putter

SIK DW 2.0 C-Series Putter

sik dw 2.0 c-series putter review

TaylorMade Spider GT Putter

TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Face

Balls

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 packaging

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Ball

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball Review

TaylorMade Tour Response 2022 Ball

TaylorMade Tour Response 2022 Golf Ball Review

Titleist 2021 Pro V1 Ball

titleist pro v1 ball and packaging

Wilson Triad Ball

Wilson Triad Golf Ball Review

Package Sets

PXG 0211 Z Package Set

PXG 0211 Z Golf Club Set Review

Stix Complete Set

Stix Complete Set

Shoes

Adidas Tour360 22 Shoe

adidas tour360 22 shoe review

Duca Del Cosma Churchill Shoe

Duca Del Cosma Churchill Golf Shoe review

Ecco Biom C4 Shoe

The shoe and outsole of the Ecco Biom C4 golf shoe

FootJoy Tour Alpha Double BOA Shoe

footjoy tour alpha double boa shoe review

G/Fore MG4x2 Shoe

G/FORE MG4x2 Shoe Review

Skechers Pro 5 Hyper Shoe

Skechers Pro 5 Hyper golf shoe review

Under Armour Hovr Drive 2 Shoe

under armour hovr drive 2 shoe

GPS/Laser

Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder