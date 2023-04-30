Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip 'In Shoe Review
We try a new Skechers model that features a clever hands-free-slip-in design
What this shoe lacks in terms of aesthetics, it more than makes up for on the comfort and practicality front. If you’re a golfer who struggles with sore feet and/or back, put this on your must try list.
-
+
Extremely comfortable
-
+
Hands-free-slip-in design
-
+
Nice and light
-
-
Maybe lacks a premium look
My first impressions in terms of the looks were that these shoes didn’t scream ‘premium’ – and they’re by no means inexpensive (RRP around the $180 mark). Maybe it because I was trialling the black pair (I really like the grey/green, which, in my opinion has a more premium look), but they just didn’t immediately appeal from an aesthetics standpoint.
What Skechers has earned a reputation for – and this applies right across its huge range of casual footwear – is supreme levels of comfort. I've played in a wide selection of models in recent years, and this pair is definitely one of most comfortable golf shoes that I've worn.
I’ve never put on a pair of golf shoes before without carefully avoiding applying too much pressure on the back, obviously for fear of causing lasting damage. With the Skechers Go Golf Elite 5 Slip 'In shoes, and courtesy of an extra stiff back, this is not a problem – they slip on just like a pair of comfy slippers – and they feel just as good. So, no shoe horn required.
I’m fortunate to not experience back pain, yet, but I imagine this will be a very appealing feature for anyone who does, and would rather avoid bending down too much if at all possible. It also makes the transition from the car to the course extra seamless, saving valuable minutes for those who always seem to be in a rush to make their tee time.
Meanwhile, the Twist-For dial system located on the side makes them easy to fasten. Again, I can see the appeal for those who suffer with a stiff back in the morning, as there’s no need to struggle with lacing up.
You can’t talk about Skechers without mentioning the removable Arch Fit insole, which provides podiatrist-certified arch support. Combined with the Heel Pillow, you’re guaranteed a comfortable and ‘locked in’ feel.
These shoes may not look like they would be able to withstand too much rain, but they boast impressive waterproof protection and come with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.
This pair had its first outing on a very wet day at Essendon Golf Club (I've since played four more rounds in them), and despite some very heavy downpours, they remained dry and comfortable throughout the day. That said, I still wouldn't regard them as a winter golf shoe designed for sustained periods of wet weather.
Grip-wise, I didn’t experience any problems with traction, even in really wet conditions. For me, if you don’t find yourself talking about the grip, you don’t have any problems. The anti-rotational spikes and horizontal set spikes do the job of keeping you nice and stable throughout the swing.
Visually, this golf shoe might not appeal to everyone, but the superb comfort on offer and the practicality of this clever design will undoubtedly appeal to a lot of golfers. I play a lot of links golf and definitely see myself wearing these when the ground is hard at the height of summer in the UK. They feel extremely light, too, which is just what you want in warm conditions.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
