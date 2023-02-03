Cobra King Tour Iron Review
Joel Tadman tries out the new Cobra King Tour iron and was blown away by the visual and performance package
For the low handicapper, this is one of the best all-round packages we’ve tested this year. Some may hit the ball too far versus their traditionally lofted set, but the forgiveness and consistency on offer in such a compact, elegant package is noteworthy.
-
+
Near flawless looks
-
+
Solid, stable feel
-
+
Consistent flight
-
-
May send the ball too far for some
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Cobra King Tour Iron Review
Cobra is well and truly back among the best golf irons for 2023 with three King models, the MB, CB and Tour, all offering something a little different for the better player. The most playable of which is the King Tour, which the brand says is aimed at 7-handicappers right down to tour players, proven by the fact that Rickie Fowler has a set in the bag.
The King Tour has a 1025c forged body and a CNC Milled undercut, which removes weight from the center and repositions it to the heel and toe. You’ll also see the TPU insert, which dampens vibrations, helped by an aluminium co-molded medallion on the back. Visually, this iron is a stunner. It manages to be both relatively understated while offering plenty of shelf appeal, which is no mean feat.
The clean lines and classic profile really suits the eye at address and the slightly larger dimensions means it inspires a little more confidence than most tour-played irons without looking chunky. Versus the King Tour MIM it replaces, the new King Tour has a shorter blade length and is a little stronger in loft - 32° in the 7-iron versus 34 in the prior model.
So I was expecting this iron to go a little further and it delivered during testing, indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. The feel off the face is livelier than most compact cavity back irons married with a dense, soft feel at impact. Carries were consistently hovering around the 168-yard mark and with good accuracy too. Once I got my bearings, I was able to hit repeatable shots with this club. I quite liked the ball flight too, it came out low with a healthy amount of spin, which gave me really good control of the trajectory as well as plenty of stopping power into firm greens.
Compared to the best irons for low handicappers, this iron offers high forgiveness levels. It was noticeably playable out on the course, producing ample carry when I caught shots a little thin and I was able to hit soft draws and fades without the ball curving too much when I didn’t execute the shot as planned. The margin for error on offer will please everyone but the extra distance will certainly appeal to good players that have seen the amount of time they’re able to dedicate to playing and practicing diminish.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
