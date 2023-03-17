Under Armour Iso-Chill Edge Polo Review
In this Under Armour Iso-Chill polo shirt review, Sam De’Ath tests the stylish design on the golf course
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Under Armour Iso-Chill polo shirt is one of the lightest and most breathable golf shirts we have tested. The moisture wicking fabric drags heat away from the body allowing you to remain cool and comfortable in the hottest conditions, while the numerous styles help you look smart on the course.
-
+
Keeps you extremely cool in hot conditions
-
+
UPF 50+ helps with sun protection
-
+
Varying styles gives players personal style options
-
-
A ‘loose’ fit may not be to everyone's preference
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Under Armour Iso-Chill Edge Polo Review
Under Armour has produced some of the most functional and technologically-advanced golf apparel we have seen in recent years and there is little evidence to suggest that is going to change moving forward. The Iso-Chill Edge polo is the epitome of this, with its notably light weight and vibrant designs, Under Armour has created a polo to help you not only play with more comfort, but look better while doing so.
The Iso-Chill polo is one of the standout garments from the 2023 Under Armour range and I put it straight to the test in the hot and humid conditions of Cyprus in February. Wearing this polo truly is a unique experience thanks to the Iso-chill fabric, which rapidly removes heat away from the body, cooling you down in hot conditions. This innovative design certainly places it among the best new Under Armour golf gear. I noticed immediately how cool it made me feel while suiting up for the day ahead after a hot shower, so much so that in an air-conditioned room I added a mid-layer for breakfast.
It was stepping out onto the range and going through my warm-up where I really noticed the effect of the Iso-Chill technology. As I began to exert more effort on my longer clubs I really didn’t feel as though I was sweating or overheating. The loose fit, combined with a four-way stretch material also helps you remain cool while allowing you to swing athletically with no restrictions. A new shorter collar looks smart and stylish and a side vent hem is yet another reason why this polo should be in your summer wardrobe. The sweat wicking and anti-odor material allows you to play 18 holes and remain comfortable enough to go straight for a refreshing beverage after, without feeling as though you were desperate for a shower or change.
Under Armour has created everything you would need from a modern day golf polo, making it one of the best golf polos around this year. This is a polo that performs in the heat of the moment (pardon the pun) and will have you looking good for your winner's speech afterwards. The Under Armour Iso-Chill polo comes in a few different styles and colorways with something for everyone. For £60, it's a mightily appealing prospect.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
The Nine LIV Golfers Who Could Be Playing Their Last Masters This Year
Nine LIV golfers playing in the Masters could be making the trip for the final time if they don't manage a good finish
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Golf's At An All-Time High, Don't Mess With It - Watson On Distance Debate
Bubba Watson questions why golf authorities want to pull golfers back instead of celebrating their achievements
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Pro Disqualifies Himself From Asian Tour Event After 'Rookie Error'
Three-time DP World Tour winner Scott Hend called himself up on an illegal drop during this week's Asian Tour event
By Elliott Heath • Published