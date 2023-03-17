Under Armour Iso-Chill Edge Polo Review

Under Armour has produced some of the most functional and technologically-advanced golf apparel we have seen in recent years and there is little evidence to suggest that is going to change moving forward. The Iso-Chill Edge polo is the epitome of this, with its notably light weight and vibrant designs, Under Armour has created a polo to help you not only play with more comfort, but look better while doing so.

Sam De'Ath hitting a shot in the Iso-Chill polo (Image credit: Paul Fessey)

The Iso-Chill polo is one of the standout garments from the 2023 Under Armour range and I put it straight to the test in the hot and humid conditions of Cyprus in February. Wearing this polo truly is a unique experience thanks to the Iso-chill fabric, which rapidly removes heat away from the body, cooling you down in hot conditions. This innovative design certainly places it among the best new Under Armour golf gear. I noticed immediately how cool it made me feel while suiting up for the day ahead after a hot shower, so much so that in an air-conditioned room I added a mid-layer for breakfast.



(Image credit: Paul Fessey)

It was stepping out onto the range and going through my warm-up where I really noticed the effect of the Iso-Chill technology. As I began to exert more effort on my longer clubs I really didn’t feel as though I was sweating or overheating. The loose fit, combined with a four-way stretch material also helps you remain cool while allowing you to swing athletically with no restrictions. A new shorter collar looks smart and stylish and a side vent hem is yet another reason why this polo should be in your summer wardrobe. The sweat wicking and anti-odor material allows you to play 18 holes and remain comfortable enough to go straight for a refreshing beverage after, without feeling as though you were desperate for a shower or change.

(Image credit: Paul Fessey)

Under Armour has created everything you would need from a modern day golf polo, making it one of the best golf polos around this year. This is a polo that performs in the heat of the moment (pardon the pun) and will have you looking good for your winner's speech afterwards. The Under Armour Iso-Chill polo comes in a few different styles and colorways with something for everyone. For £60, it's a mightily appealing prospect.