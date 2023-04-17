Bushnell Wingman View Speaker deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bushnell Wingman View Speaker Review

The Bushnell Wingman View speaker is all new for 2023 and is set to provide you with the ultimate experience of listening to some tunes on the course while also talking you through yardages to the green and any hazards. The Wingman View takes over from the popular Wingman model with new features that will enhance your golfing experience and is set to be one of the best golf speakers released this year.

Bushnell Wingman View attached to a golf cart (Image credit: Bushnell)

What’s makes it stand out?

As stated in the title ‘view’ now means the user gets visuals as well as audio for the front, middle and back of greens, as well as up to six hazards per hole, meaning there is no excuse to ever hit it in a bunker again! The LCD screen provides you with all the yardages, the time, battery life and even music information. All of this can be heard through premium sound quality speakers and the Wingman View has a microphone built in so you can take hands-free calls when on the course.

The Bushnell Wingman View speaker has had an upgrade to its magnetic mount meaning this should remain attached to the frame of your cart even when hopping on and off the cart path. I think one of the smartest features however may be the removable bite that detaches from the top of the speaker, that can also get your distances, and change the music or volume.

(Image credit: Bushnell)

Battery and Perks

The Wingman View has ten hours of battery life, easily enough for two rounds or maybe three in carts and users will also receive the Bushnell mobile golf app for free after purchasing the speaker, making this one of the best golf accessories we have seen released this year. The Bushnell Wingman View will be available to purchase at $199 from the beginning of April.