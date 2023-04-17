Bushnell Wingman View Speaker Review
In this Bushnell Wingman View speaker review, we discuss how it could be the the perfect accessory to improve your performance on the course
The Bushnell Wingman View Speaker is a superb option for those who like listening to music when playing golf but also want a the performance benefits of a GPS device. This handy device attaches to golf carts via a magnetic clamp and can be controlled via a clip-off remote 'bite'
High quality sound system
Distances available via LCD screen or audio
10 hours battery life will last multiple rounds
The speaker is larger than others on the market
Bushnell Wingman View Speaker Review
The Bushnell Wingman View speaker is all new for 2023 and is set to provide you with the ultimate experience of listening to some tunes on the course while also talking you through yardages to the green and any hazards. The Wingman View takes over from the popular Wingman model with new features that will enhance your golfing experience and is set to be one of the best golf speakers released this year.
What’s makes it stand out?
As stated in the title ‘view’ now means the user gets visuals as well as audio for the front, middle and back of greens, as well as up to six hazards per hole, meaning there is no excuse to ever hit it in a bunker again! The LCD screen provides you with all the yardages, the time, battery life and even music information. All of this can be heard through premium sound quality speakers and the Wingman View has a microphone built in so you can take hands-free calls when on the course.
The Bushnell Wingman View speaker has had an upgrade to its magnetic mount meaning this should remain attached to the frame of your cart even when hopping on and off the cart path. I think one of the smartest features however may be the removable bite that detaches from the top of the speaker, that can also get your distances, and change the music or volume.
Battery and Perks
The Wingman View has ten hours of battery life, easily enough for two rounds or maybe three in carts and users will also receive the Bushnell mobile golf app for free after purchasing the speaker, making this one of the best golf accessories we have seen released this year. The Bushnell Wingman View will be available to purchase at $199 from the beginning of April.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
