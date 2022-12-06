Golfstream Blue Electric Trolley Review

The electric golf trolley can be one of the single most expensive purchases a golfer can make, so finding one that offers you practicality, functionality and value is key. Introducing the Golfstream Blue, the trolley that promises a practical, back-to-basics experience at a very competitive price of £469 in the UK.

Out of the box, the Blue is extremely user-friendly. Already fully assembled and with a one-step folding system, you can have it up and running in seconds. It comes as standard with an 18-hole lithium CaddyCell LifePO4 battery which, when compared to its competitors like the PowaKaddy FX3 or Motocaddy S1 looks a bit rudimentary. It uses a fairly elementary cord as well which transported me back to my first electric trolley as a junior golfer in the late 2000s. At this price, you’d expect to see something like this, however, and this is clearly the area Golfstream has chosen to save some money on. Luckily, the battery is lightweight, charges efficiently, and comes in a decent protective carry case, so all is not lost in this department.

The CaddyCell battery is an efficient product, but no doubt lacks the premium features of batteries from the bigger brands like PowaKaddy and Motocaddy. (Image credit: Dominic Smith)

The folding system is a simple one-step system, pressing a button once on the folding mechanism as the trolley collapses into a folded state. There, an in-built magnet holds the trolley in position. As impressed as I was about how quickly the chassis folds down, the magnet simply isn’t very strong at holding the Blue in its folded state. This meant I found the trolley unfolding on its own as I picked it up to move into my car. Once you know where you can and can’t pick it up from though, this becomes less of a problem. I love how quickly and easily the folding system functions and it is very similar to its competitors in that the chassis folds down onto itself with the front wheel not folding under. Sure, the most compact golf trolleys will offer you smarter, space-saving design, but you can’t look past the Blue for how quick it is to fold.

The back-to-basics mantra is most visible in the lack of a screen on the handle. Most of the best electric golf trolleys include a basic screen showing you things like speed and battery charge. The Blue has done away with this however and features just a dial that you push in to turn on and off and turn clockwise or anti-clockwise for more and less speed respectively. I didn’t find the lack of a screen to affect my experience with the trolley and you quickly become used to the lack of a screen and quickly get an idea of the ideal walking pace with the Blue. I did miss knowing how much charge my battery had, so be sure to fully charge it at the end of each round.

Image 1 of 2 I enjoyed the simple handle on the Golfstream Blue, although I did miss knowing how much charge my battery had (Image credit: Dominic Smith) Although quite long when folded, there's zero fuss in getting this trolley set up (Image credit: Dominic Smith)

On the course, I was impressed with how efficiently the Blue ran. The motor is whisper quiet when moving around and the gentle electric hum adds to the overall premium look and feels this trolley has at its core. Golfstream has claimed that the high grip PU tires are five times more durable than normal trolley tires. While I can’t attest to this through my six weeks of testing, I can attest to the fact they provide a very smooth ride alongside the quiet but powerful motor.

In summary, the Golfstream Blue is one of the best-value electric trolleys on the market right now. The back-to-basics mantra behind the Blue will suit a lot of golfers who simply want a trolley that does the basics to a high standard. With a premium look and feel alongside a neat folding system, it's a fuss-free and enjoyable experience from start to finish. With a two-year manufacturer warranty as standard, there are no concerns to be had to invest your money here.