Here we take a look at the best remote control golf trolleys currently on the market.

Best Remote Control Golf Trolleys

The best electric golf trolleys make your life on the course easier. Over the past few years they have become all the rage as technology has improved, making the task of transporting your bag more convenient and less stressful on the body.

But there are some models that go one step further, offering remote control functionality.

These top-of-the-range designs can be controlled with a pocket-sized handset and there are even some that follow you around the golf course too. Below we have taken a look at some of these trolleys which can arguably be defined as some of the best electric golf trolleys money can buy.

Of course given the incredible technology on display these models can be quite expensive so if you want more of a budget option, we recommend taking a look at our guides on the best golf push trolleys, or if you are in the US, the best golf push carts.

Stewart Golf Q Follow Trolley Unique Follow Functionality

+ Genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market

+ Easy to assemble and operate

+ Battery lasts for 36 holes, even on hilly courses

– Still quite heavy to lift.

One of the best golf carts you can buy, the Q Follow can follow you around the course at your walking pace from a safe distance thanks to the unique functionality built into the Bluetooth handset.

A completely new frame design, which has a unique marble-effect finish, allows it to fold down much more compactly while an integrated carry handle makes it easier to lift into your car.

There’s also a new retractable stabiliser comprising two wheels, which automatically deploys as the trolley is unfolded, and you can monitor the battery life in real time via an app on your smartphone.

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley Review

Motocaddy M7 Remote Trolley

Excellent all-rounder

+ Fantastic improvement on previous generation

+ Simple to use and compact footprint

+ Good value compared to other remote trolleys

– Folding latches are quite stiff

Motocaddy is unquestionably one of the leading brands when it comes to new technology and impressive designs in the golfing world. A clear example of that is the M7 Remote trolley above which built on the success of the previous generation S7 and improved it further.

The new ‘ergonomic’ remote control handset is easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with an additional pause and resume feature. The anti-tip rear wheel will keep you in control during those undulating rounds, as will the automatic downhill control, which acts just like EBS (Electronic Braking System) to control your descent too.

Importantly this trolley also folds down very nicely too so it doesn’t take up lots of room in the car, garage or wherever you keep your golf gear.

Motocaddy M7 Remote Trolley Review

MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Trolley

Simple to use

+ Folds down relatively compactly

+ Stable and easy to navigate

– Size and weight makes it awkward getting it in and out of the car.

The Zip Navigator is very stable across all terrain and we quickly grew confident that, whatever part of the golf course we sent it scurrying across, we’d arrive next to our ball with our trolley and bag waiting.

The excellent stability is in part thanks to the rear 4th wheel which keeps the trolley from tipping backwards if it goes up a steep incline. It also features downhill speed control – a feature that stops it going too quickly down steep hills – which adds to the confident stability of the trolley.

The remote has a ‘lock’ button that stops any buttons being unwillingly pressed while in your pocket and you can invert the wheels when folding it down to save on storage space. All in all, it’s a very well rounded offering at a competitive price.

MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Trolley Review

Sun Mountain Golf RC1 Remote Control Cart

Four-wheeled stability

+ Fun and simple to use

+ Super stable across all terrain

– Bulky design may put off some

The remote controlled trolley comes in three colour options and is powered by a lithium ion battery. It can be controlled with a remote control or in manual mode and also includes an adjustable umbrella holder.

You golf bag is secured to the cart with a web strap and cam lever, keeping it firmly in place and ensuring it doesn’t twist.

It folds down surprisingly flat and the four wheel design with the wide base ensure it stays upright on the steepest of slopes, plus the semi-aggressive tread on the wheels keeps it moving even when the ground is slightly damp.

Stewart Golf X10 Follow Trolley

Futuristic design

+ Fun and enjoyable to use

+ Follow function leaves your hands free

– Heavy weight makes it difficult to lift into your car

British trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf has incorporated some under the bonnet improvements to its X Series, now be badged as the X10.

Available in Follow and Remote versions, it benefits from the same EcoDrive motor technology that was launched with the Q Follow, meaning they are up to 40 per cent more efficient than the outgoing version. This means that the X10 battery will give users 40 per cent more golf than previous versions for each charge.

A new electronics assembly area at the Stewart Golf factory ensures each handset is optimised and matched to the trolley’s main electronics system using a bespoke autotuning system.

It looks great too thanks to the unique chassis design which gives a futuristic, high-end look, and this is combined with sporty wheels with red receivers, reminiscent of brake discs on a sports car. It’s small touches like these, along with the head-turning Follow functionality, that help the design stand out from the crowd.

Bat-Caddy Golf X3R Lithium Remote Control Electric Caddy

Strong and stable frame design

+ Sturdy and durable frame design

+ Easy to use and navigate the functions

– Not the tidiest to look at

This has motor resistance to ensure it doesn’t get away from you when going down hills. If you ever run out of battery power you can push it just like a manual push cart, a feature that many other remote control trolleys don’t offer.

It only has a 10-20 yard recommended operating range but you can adjust the speed on both the handle and remote control. The newly designed T-Handle controls include a 3 LED battery charge indicator, an On/Off button, the timed advance function controls and cruise control function.

The frame is made of aerospace aluminium alloy, so it’s going to be sturdy and durable, and the remote itself has proven to be responsive and easy to use in our testing.

Stewart Golf Q Remote Trolley

Feature packed

+ Fun and enjoyable to use

+ Takes the stress out of trolley navigation

– It is quite large when folded down and heavy too

The Q Remote is one of the most compact-folding remote controlled golf trolleys, folding small enough be lifted one-handed and designed to stand vertically or horizontally.

It comes with either 18-hole and 36-hole SmartPower lithium batteries – both are plug-and-play and come with a free smartphone app that lets golfers monitor usage and capacity in real time. Handset-charging is via a USB cable.

A scorecard holder, soft-touch silicone handle and bag strap, handset storage, anti-twist locking bag key, four accessory points, cruise control, quick release wheels, and an umbrella holder mount all come as standard – making it an appealing prospect coming in under the £1k mark.

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley

Minimalist styling

+ Elegant, minimalist styling and clever, robust frame design

+ Remote function worked seamlessly during testing

– Perhaps lacking the level of features you may expect for the price

We were the first in the UK to test the Jucad Drive SL Travel eX 2.0 electric trolley, which all in costs £3,686. It is the top spec Jucad power trolley – handcrafted in Germany, made from titanium and the eX package includes the remote control and transport bag.

The trolley itself may look thin but it has a multitude of features, chief among which is the frame and components which break down into multiple parts which means it takes up little space in transit, and the trolley is surprisingly light too. Because of this we included it in our most compact golf trolleys guide too.

During testing we found the remote function worked very well indeed.

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley Review