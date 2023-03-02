Titleist Players 5 StaDry Stand Bag Review

In the comprehensive Players StaDry bag franchise, Titleist has created a stylish, robust and reliable range of carry options. So in creating a new model, it didn’t need to deviate too far from the DNA that made it resonate with so many golfers worldwide.

The Players 5 StaDry adds a new 5-way top, which claims to enhance both organisation and accessibility, ably assisted by new high quality YKK zippers and a horseshoe style tee pocket. Visually, this bag is smart yet relatively simple - which broadens the appeal. The black with red trim option I tried was particularly to my taste, but there are three other color options if that doesn’t float your boat.

I don’t think the addition of a fifth divider is going to change anyone’s life or revolutionise your stand bag experience, but it certainly seemed to reduce crowding in the bottom section where I store my short irons and wedges. Interestingly, the dividers are covered with a suede-style material, which adds a premium look and should help reduce shaft wear - only time will tell when it comes to its durability.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

In terms of practical features, this bag has plenty, notably a Sharpie holder and two external lined cooler pouches to store your beverages either side of the spacious ball pocket. Above this is the aforementioned horseshoe style tee pocket. This would probably be my only complaint about the design of this bag - because it has a firmer cover or lid to it, it doesn’t stay open as easily as I’d have like when retrieving tees and other items before teeing off. As a result, I often had to wrestle with it, which was a little annoying.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The carrying experience with this bag was close to faultless. Connecting the straps out of the box takes some brain power, although there is a handy diagram included in the box to help speed up the process. I’ve carried this bag for over 10 rounds now and at no point have the straps ever got twisted or tangled. The only thing that happens occasionally is the clip gets wedged underneath the grab handle - so when I pick the bag up the bag sometimes jolts when it becomes dislodged as I walk. Again a very minor point but worth mentioning. The straps are padded but not too thick so as to be cumbersome and are nice a wide, which disperses the weight across your shoulders - boosting the comfort on offer. This bag only weighs 2kg, so if you pack light you’ll hardly notice it while walking - making it one of the best lightweight golf bags around.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The high-grade aluminum PINS legs are sturdy, have feet on the ends to keep the bag steady when stationary and both flip out and retract as designed - no issues whatsoever. In terms of storage, there’s just the right amount of pockets (7 to be specific) to be able to separate your balls, tees, gloves, clothing and valuables without getting confused as to where things are housed. For golfers that like to play prepared, the full length pocket down the side provides plenty of space for a set of waterproofs with room to spare.

In terms of combining ease of use with practical, useful features - the Titleist Players 5 StaDry achieves this as well as any of the best golf stand bags. Add in the waterproof protection with seam-sealed zippers and lined valuable pocket, golfers will find this to be a reliable companion and vehicle for your kit on the course in all weathers. It's certainly up there as one of the best waterproof golf bags and maybe the best golf bags of 2023 for overall appeal.