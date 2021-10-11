In this Mizuno T22 wedge review, Joel Tadman hits them on the launch monitor and the golf course to fully assess the performance you can expect.

Mizuno T22 Wedge Review

Spin control is the trait golfers immediately look for when trying new wedges but the next is undoubtedly feel – both through the ground and off the face.

Mizuno has looked to cover both off with the new T22. Spin comes from the loft-specific Quad Cut milled grooves and laser etched HydroFlow Micro Grooves that release moisture and reduce spin drop off in wet conditions.

Great feel comes from the layer of copper underneath the chrome finish, like we saw on the MP-20 irons, as well as the fact the heads are one-piece Grain Flow Forged.

There are also three finishes to choose from: a nickel chrome, raw and a stunning new denim copper finish.

The raw finish has that tour authentic look but does start to rust quickly all over, so perhaps steer clear if you like your wedges to look pristine.

The denim copper really grew on us, but it does seem to scratch up quite easily. The chrome will be the most hard wearing and match better with golfers’ iron sets.

The shape at address is similar to the old T7 wedge, very traditional and relatively compact. The thicker top section in the higher lofts has been hidden well and the denim copper finish is absolutely stunning.

Strike a few chips away and the super soft feel is obvious. The ball seems to stay on the face for an eternity, especially in the raw finish, and the resulting shot is a low-flighted checker that stands to attention.

The overall spin we had on a variety of shot lengths was excellent and we still had good control around the greens when testing on a dewy morning, too.

The flight across the lofts was very consistent in terms of height. We tested a 48°, 54° and 58° and the peak trajectory didn’t vary too much on full shots.

The 48° is very iron like in the way it sets up – it’s an easy transition from a short iron in a set. In the 58° you can see the thicker toe section that helps bring the flight down but it hasn’t been bevelled in a way that somewhat hides its thickness.

Versatility was also a stand out feature. With four grinds to choose from, the choice is ample and all attack angles and shot types are catered for.

With its moderate heel and toe relief, the D grind was our favourite in our chipping loft, allowing gentle manipulation of the clubface depending on the shot required without altering the turf interaction too much.

The S grind worked well on full shots and for golfers that want something more aggressive, there’s the C and X grinds.

It’s worth noting there are three options to choose from in the 56° wedge alone, expanding the choice so more golfers can get the set up they want in their most used wedge slot.

