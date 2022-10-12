The Edge 2022: 50 Game-Changing Products
Our selection of 50 leading golf products designed to give you the edge out on the course without having to alter your swing
The market for golf products is overflowing with new innovations and exciting ideas that are aimed at giving golfers of all abilities a better chance to play their best more often. This year has been no different, and we’ve been able to test a swathe of new and existing clubs, balls, shoes, gadgets and more, which are designed to give you an extra edge on the course without having to drastically change your swing or invest in a whole new set of clubs.
While swing changes can be effective, they can take a while to set in. The 50 products we’ve selected here should give you an immediate advantage while playing as you continue to work on improving your overall skill set. The Edge is a collection of products we believe will give you the upper hand over your opponents and the golf course. Whether it’s to help you hole a few more longer putts per round, make better strategic decisions or enhance your physical wellbeing, your scores and enjoyment of the game should improve if you make the investment in the product relevant to you. We all have goals, whether it’s winning a competition or breaking 90 for the first time, and perhaps the solution lies within this list.