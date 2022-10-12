The Edge 2022: 50 Game-Changing Products

Our selection of 50 leading golf products designed to give you the edge out on the course without having to alter your swing

Golf Monthly The Edge 2022
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Joel Tadman
By Joel Tadman
published
Contributions from
Michael Weston, Dan Parker

The market for golf products is overflowing with new innovations and exciting ideas that are aimed at giving golfers of all abilities a better chance to play their best more often. This year has been no different, and we’ve been able to test a swathe of new and existing clubs, balls, shoes, gadgets and more, which are designed to give you an extra edge on the course without having to drastically change your swing or invest in a whole new set of clubs. 

While swing changes can be effective, they can take a while to set in. The 50 products we’ve selected here should give you an immediate advantage while playing as you continue to work on improving your overall skill set. The Edge is a collection of products we believe will give you the upper hand over your opponents and the golf course. Whether it’s to help you hole a few more longer putts per round, make better strategic decisions or enhance your physical wellbeing, your scores and enjoyment of the game should improve if you make the investment in the product relevant to you. We all have goals, whether it’s winning a competition or breaking 90 for the first time, and perhaps the solution lies within this list.

Clubs

Callaway Apex UW Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Evnroll Zero Putter

Evnroll Zero Putter

(Image credit: MHopley)

MacGregor V-Foil Wide Sole Lob Wedge

MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Ping ChipR Wedge

Ping Chipr Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

SIK Pro C Armlock Putter

SIK Pro C Armlock Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Vega Alcor Tour Wedge

Vega Alcor Tour Wedge Review

(Image credit: Vega Golf)

Game Tracking

Arccos Caddie Gen3+ Smart Sensors

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+

(Image credit: MHopley)

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

shot-scope-v3-on-wrist-outdoor-web

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

GPS/Laser

Bushnell Ion Elite GPS Watch

Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch Review

(Image credit: Future)

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder

bushnell tour v5 shift slim laser rangefinder in hand

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

garmin-s62-pin-pointer-web

(Image credit: Future)

Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

nikon-coolshot-pro-II-laser-rangefinder-review

(Image credit: Future)

Shot Scope Pro LX+

shot scope pro lx plus in hand

(Image credit: Future)

SkyCaddie SX550 Handheld GPS

skycaddie-sx550-gps-review

(Image credit: Future)

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Watch Review

(Image credit: Future)

Voice Caddie SL2 Active Hybrid Rangefinder

Voice Caddie SL2 Active GPS Hybrid Laser Review

(Image credit: Future)