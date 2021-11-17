Flightscope Mevo+ Launch Monitor Review

The launch monitor category is becoming an increasingly congested space but Flightscope is seeking to stand out from the crowd with its affordable offerings. Alongside the compact Mevo model, which costs just £479, there’s the Mevo+, which is slightly larger and offers an awful lot more detail and features, so we were keen to try it out.

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up the Mevo+ is fast and intuitive. Once paired using inbuilt wifi to the free FS Sports app, you need to set some parameters for the most accurate experience, like where you’re hitting from (outdoor or indoor) the height of the hitting surface and the target alignment, both of which take just a few seconds.

Place it eight feet away and it will then provide you with a full set of green lights and an audible ‘Ready’ so you know you can start hitting. You’ve got a host of viewing options, including down the line, top view and side on, whereby a tracer will show you the path of your ball flight. The data appears in the tiles underneath and these are fully customizable so you can drag and drop the numbers that are most relevant to you from the 16 available.

(Image credit: Future)

On the table view you can see your averages for that session with each club and you can even record video of your swings and add line graphics or angles on the playback to highlight certain positions.

Generally the user experience was very passive once set up - you only need to touch your ipad to enter the new club. It did go into Sleep mode more often than we’d have liked, which was annoying as it meant it missed a few shots and required us to press the wake radar button on our iPad screen.

It's versatile and portable too thanks to the carry case with carabiner attachment.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re after basic information like ball speed, club speed, spin and carry distances, the less expensive Mevo model might be best for you. The Mevo+ won’t offer putting insights, but offers eight additional accurate data parameters, including total distance and angle of attack, as well as access to five simulated golf courses on the E6 app.

(Image credit: Future)

This is more suited to indoor use, where you need to place a metallic sticker on the ball and position it on the target side of the ball for the Mevo+ to full track shots - something you would soon get used to doing.

The Mevo+ also works with the FS Skills app, which provides a multitude of skills challenges to test different areas of the game and provide points based on your performance for you to then try and beat next time. You can even create your own challenges and see how you compare to a PGA Tour player.