These Are 5 Products We Didn't Select For Editors Choice But Wish We Did

At Golf Monthly we pride ourselves in reviewing a huge variety of golf product, conducting thorough testing through the help of our category managers, so whether that’s some of the best drivers on the market, best golf bags or the best training aids, we've likely seen it and reviewed it. It’s that time of the year where we announce our Editors Choice awards, for products that we truly believe are standouts in their respective categories through innovation and performance.

Due to the fact we can only select a certain amount of products for our Editors Choice awards, naturally, there are some outstanding products released this year that just missed out and you could easily argue they should be on the list. I have tested some of these products myself and as well as some recommendations from other staff members, I bring to you - the five products we didn’t select for our Editors Choice but wish we did.

Team TaylorMade Junior Set (Image credit: Future)

With three sized set’s to choose from, varying between age ranges 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 years, these cleverly designed, lightweight and well balanced clubs are everything I could have wished for as a junior golfer. The Size 1 set features a bag, fairway wood, seven-iron, wedge and putter - the perfect amount to play around with and learn different parts of the game. The oversized heads and spring-like faces will make these clubs easier to hit and equally as important, produce some distance. Not only are the clubs beautifully designed by the same R&D team behind Rory McIlroy's and Nelly Korda’s drivers - the TaylorMade QI10, this junior set comes with a stylish and water resistant stand bag with four pockets and a drinks holder. Prices range between £249 and £499 depending on the set size and we think are worth every penny.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

One of the quickest ways to lower your score in a round of golf is to simply have less putts. I know it’s not half as simple as it sounds but with the help of the GloPro Firefly putting training aid, you could be one step closer to shooting your lowest score ever. The best part about this training aid is you get real-time feedback from the comfort of your own home. The kit ($149) features a clamp, laser light and glow-in-the-dark pad. The clamp allows you to attach the laser pointing down towards the pad and then transcribes your putting stroke out onto the mat as you move the putter. Golf professionals and custom fitters are even using this device to measure both arc and the length of students strokes to identify what changes can be made to improve their students performance on the greens and what type of putter head golfers should be using to find a repeatable stroke. The innovation, ease of set-up and simple feedback of the GloPro Firefly putting training aid is what makes it worth a mention on this list and establishes itself as one of the best training aids on the market.

Ram EZ-OUT Wedge (Image credit: Future)

If your short-game woes have recently been getting the better of you then checking out the Ram EZ-OUT wedge is a necessity. While there’s no denying it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing wedge, the EZ-OUT has been designed to do a job and it does that job very well. The over-sized ‘V’ shaped wide sole makes this wedge one of the most forgiving wedges we have tested over the past year and I’m confident it will fill even the most nervous chippers of the ball with confidence. The high bounce on the sole allows the club to glide under the ball and through turf with ease, popping the ball up with a very high flight from bunkers, when greenside and particularly on full shots. Coming to retail at just £29, is superb value for money and could single-handedly save your game around the greens.

TaylorMade P-DHY Utility Iron (Image credit: Future)

While we very much have lived in a golfing world where lofted fairway woods have been the talk of the town over the past year, I feel utility irons are going to come back with vengeance and that charge is spearheaded by the likes of the TaylorMade P-DHY utility iron. The TaylorMade P-DHY iron has been designed for maximum launch and ease of use in mind and we feel the pearl-satin finish oozes the class we have come to expect from TaylorMade. The top line is larger than the ‘better player’s’ option of the P-UDI but one that will inspire confidence when behind the ball. Tried and tested TaylorMade technology such as SpeedFoam Air and the Thru Slot Speed Pocket are used in this iron to promote high towering shots with exceptional ball speed, something every golfer is looking for and we loved when testing. Not only do we think this is one of the best utility irons recently released, our resident iron expert, Joe Ferguson, claims the P-DHY may be the most user-friendly utility iron he’s ever tested.

Callaway Par 3 HD Pencil Bag (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The Callaway Par 3 HD pencil bag is a lightweight, easy to carry, small bag with the features of some of the best stand bags.I find walking is often the best way to get a true appreciation of a golf course and while there’s no denying that using one of the best electric trolleys or a cart is far less effort, it can be a pain not being able to take your clubs with you when looking for your ball in the rough like I often am. That said, to fulfill the enjoyment of walking the golf course and not feeling full exhausted after the round, it’s imperative to use a bag that’s light, waterproof, comfortable and allows you to carry everything you need. The Callaway Par 3 HD pencil bag is exactly that. Featuring a 3-way divider system and 5 pockets, this pencil bag still offers plenty of room to take a jacket, tee’s, a drink and all the balls you need for your round. The small manually extendable legs keep your club heads from getting wet on damper days while not being a nuisance when walking with the bag on your back. We feel the Callaway Par 3 HD pencil bag is ideal for a quick 9 after work or 18-holes with a few clubs left at home.