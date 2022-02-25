Dewiz Training Aid Review
In this Dewiz Training Aid Review, Joel Tadman puts this unique golf swing modifier to the test to see how it can accelerate the process of improvement
Coming in at £526, it costs a similar amount to a personal launch monitor, so it’s ideal for golfers that are more interested in what their body is doing versus what the ball is doing and it should lead to more effective swing changes for the golfer looking to improve.
-
+
Innovate device that connects feel and real
-
+
Real time feedback on your hand position initiates rapid change
-
+
Variety of training modes
-
-
Takes time to get used to how it works
-
-
Challenge feature could be better
Dewiz Training Aid Review
Everyone wants to maximise their practice time and improve their swing quickly and one device that is going to help golfers do this in 2022 is Dewiz. Dewiz was developed by Swedish golf professional Markus Westerberg who worked alongside a neuroscientist to integrate the learning stimuli for 15 years. It uses real time biofeedback to help golfers modify their swing and implement changes quickly and more effectively. It comprises this wristband, which you wear on your lead arm and features an internal motion sensor chip that analyses movement in three dimensions. It generates a 3D image of your swing and displays it in the app, which you pair to via Bluetooth.
Pairing the Dewiz to the app was an easy process and the wristband is comfortable to wear and stays in position securely. The app has three modes - Discovery, Practice and Learn and Challenge.
Dewiz training aid in actionImage 1 of 6
Dewiz training aid in actionImage 1 of 6
Click the play button to view a gallery of images of Dewiz in action above
In Discovery, you can make swings to learn about your numbers. Stand still over the ball, wait for the app to turn green and swing away. The app then generates a 3D avatar which you can view from three different angles - down the line, face on and from the target view. The avatar swinging won’t change but the graphics that show your hand path will - blue for backswing, green for downswing. When we made exaggerated movements, these were reflected by DeWiz, so the Dewiz is able to detect subtle changes in direction.
You can scroll back and forwards through your swing to see where your hands were in space at a specific point. Dewiz will show you the point at which you had maximum hand speed, with the aim being to achieve it about three quarters of the way into the downswing, after which your hands actually decelerate into impact.
It can also tell you your length of backswing, backswing plane, transition and tempo. The transition analysis is especially interesting for slicers as Dewiz can tell you by how much your swing plane changes when your hands get thrown to the outside at the start of the downswing.
But the really exciting and unique element of Dewiz is its learning stimuli. You’re able to set certain numerical parameters for elements of your swing like the transition, tempo, length of backswing to encourage a new and improved movement or feel. If you don’t achieve them, Dewiz will instantly provide a short electronic pulse to let you know, discouraging you from doing it again.
This is a nice idea but in practice, we struggled to feel it at times - so you might need to turn the strength of the pulse right up - but there are some health warnings that need to be adhered to if you do this. If this sounds too drastic, or you have health concerns, the app provides easily audible positive and negative style sound effects to let you know if you have achieved your goal, ideal if you are using wireless headphones so as to not distract other driving range users.
We also really liked the challenge mode, which asks for you swing back to different lengths at random and then gives you a score based on how close you were. This is great for pitching distance control and correlating the carry distance to the backswing length if you have a launch monitor available to you to tell you the resulting distances.
Overall, the Dewiz is a highly effective tool that allows golfers to feel what they are doing in their swing and get real-time feedback on whether they are implementing changes in movement, perhaps prescribed by their coach. This ensures the correct movement becomes engrained, accelerating the process of improvement and providing other useful insights into their golf swing.
When you’ve completed your swing, the app can provide easily audible positive and negative style sound effects to let you know if you have achieved your goal. By enabling the learning stimuli, you can allow the watch to provide a short electronic pulse at the exact moment should your swing stray too far outside the limits you’ve set. For us, the sound effects from the app worked just as well, especially if you are using wireless headphones so as to not distract other driving range users.
There’s no question that in terms of the best golf swing analysers, this is right up there as one of the leading options for golfers looking to gain better insight into how their hand movement is effecting their shot pattern and initiate rapid improvement through real-time feedback.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
English Golfers Have Become Complacent - Tony Jacklin
A lack of ambition and willingness to commit to the PGA Tour could be behind the slump in English golf, says Jacklin
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
'Daft Not To Listen To Them' - Westwood On Saudi Golf League Talks
With the money on offer, the Englishman says he would have been "daft" not to learn more about proposed plans for a breakaway tour
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Steve Williams Reveals What Tiger Woods 'Never Did' That Made Him Unique
This was one of the things that separated Tiger from his peers, according to the veteran caddie
By Andrew Wright • Published