Dewiz Training Aid Review

Everyone wants to maximise their practice time and improve their swing quickly and one device that is going to help golfers do this in 2022 is Dewiz. Dewiz was developed by Swedish golf professional Markus Westerberg who worked alongside a neuroscientist to integrate the learning stimuli for 15 years. It uses real time biofeedback to help golfers modify their swing and implement changes quickly and more effectively. It comprises this wristband, which you wear on your lead arm and features an internal motion sensor chip that analyses movement in three dimensions. It generates a 3D image of your swing and displays it in the app, which you pair to via Bluetooth.

Pairing the Dewiz to the app was an easy process and the wristband is comfortable to wear and stays in position securely. The app has three modes - Discovery, Practice and Learn and Challenge.

Dewiz training aid in action Image 1 of 6 The Dewiz works alongside a free app (Image credit: Future)

Dewiz training aid in action Image 1 of 6 The Dewiz works alongside a free app (Image credit: Future)

Image 2 of 6 You can see your swing from three different directions and scroll to specific points (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 6 See all the critical points of your swing quantified by Dewiz (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 6 You don't notice you're wearing Dewiz while swinging (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 6 Dewiz sets you backswing length challenges, ideal for pitching practice (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 6 Dewiz is compact on your wrist so it doesn't interfere (Image credit: Future)

Click the play button to view a gallery of images of Dewiz in action above

In Discovery, you can make swings to learn about your numbers. Stand still over the ball, wait for the app to turn green and swing away. The app then generates a 3D avatar which you can view from three different angles - down the line, face on and from the target view. The avatar swinging won’t change but the graphics that show your hand path will - blue for backswing, green for downswing. When we made exaggerated movements, these were reflected by DeWiz, so the Dewiz is able to detect subtle changes in direction.

You can scroll back and forwards through your swing to see where your hands were in space at a specific point. Dewiz will show you the point at which you had maximum hand speed, with the aim being to achieve it about three quarters of the way into the downswing, after which your hands actually decelerate into impact.

It can also tell you your length of backswing, backswing plane, transition and tempo. The transition analysis is especially interesting for slicers as Dewiz can tell you by how much your swing plane changes when your hands get thrown to the outside at the start of the downswing.

But the really exciting and unique element of Dewiz is its learning stimuli. You’re able to set certain numerical parameters for elements of your swing like the transition, tempo, length of backswing to encourage a new and improved movement or feel. If you don’t achieve them, Dewiz will instantly provide a short electronic pulse to let you know, discouraging you from doing it again.

This is a nice idea but in practice, we struggled to feel it at times - so you might need to turn the strength of the pulse right up - but there are some health warnings that need to be adhered to if you do this. If this sounds too drastic, or you have health concerns, the app provides easily audible positive and negative style sound effects to let you know if you have achieved your goal, ideal if you are using wireless headphones so as to not distract other driving range users.

We also really liked the challenge mode, which asks for you swing back to different lengths at random and then gives you a score based on how close you were. This is great for pitching distance control and correlating the carry distance to the backswing length if you have a launch monitor available to you to tell you the resulting distances.

Overall, the Dewiz is a highly effective tool that allows golfers to feel what they are doing in their swing and get real-time feedback on whether they are implementing changes in movement, perhaps prescribed by their coach. This ensures the correct movement becomes engrained, accelerating the process of improvement and providing other useful insights into their golf swing.

When you’ve completed your swing, the app can provide easily audible positive and negative style sound effects to let you know if you have achieved your goal. By enabling the learning stimuli, you can allow the watch to provide a short electronic pulse at the exact moment should your swing stray too far outside the limits you’ve set. For us, the sound effects from the app worked just as well, especially if you are using wireless headphones so as to not distract other driving range users.

There’s no question that in terms of the best golf swing analysers, this is right up there as one of the leading options for golfers looking to gain better insight into how their hand movement is effecting their shot pattern and initiate rapid improvement through real-time feedback.