Kjus Gemini Jacket Review

There’s much more to this nice-looking reversible jacket than meets the eye. In fact, it’s so technologically advanced that it’s truly like having two jackets in one. And not only because it’s black on one side and silver on the other. Each side has a temperature-regulating function – without ever using electronics. When it’s cold out, just wear the black side out that absorbs 99 percent of external ambient heat and pushes it inside the jacket to keep you warm.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Scott Kramer) (Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The silver side facing inward traps the heat and reflects it against your body – raising the temperature to the tune of 10 degrees warmer than when the jacket is reversed to the silver side out. In that orientation, the silver side reflects 49 percent of ambient heat while the dark side pulls heat away from your body to cool you down by pushing it to the outside of the jacket. You can actually feel the effect within a minute or two of putting on the jacket. It’s pretty compelling, actually.

(Image credit: Future)

But all the tech talk aside, this is a pretty stacked garment even when compared to the best golf rain jackets. First of all, it’s ultra-soft, whisper quiet during your swing, stretchy, lightweight, waterproof and windproof. It rolls up easily to fit in your bag pocket. Its hem is adjustable via the draw cord system, and can fit snugly against your body. The pockets are all zippered, which also happens to make it great for traveling in – it locks in your stuff while keeping you warm but not too hot on an airplane.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

The angled ergonomic collar stays out of the way during your swing, but is higher on the neck for extra protection against the rain. The sleeve hems are adjustable, too, via Velcro – there are different ones on each sleeve, based on whatever orientation you’re wearing the jacket. And the rain gussets on the sleeves funnel any water away from your club grip, while you hold the club. The tapes within the body are fully seamed, as well. And all the while, it’s breathable – making every round comfortable with respect to temperature and air flow. Plus you can machine-wash it, as well, making it one of the best lightweight golf jackets around.