Kjus Gemini Jacket Review
Scott Kramer takes the Gemini jacket to the golf course to assess the comfort and performance on offer
The sheened silver side looks a little like a spacesuit. But the black side is more traditional and matches pretty much everything. Plus the Gemini feels amazing on the course, while you’re swinging or just walking. You won’t overheat in it. As promised, it’s probably the only jacket you’ll need for on or off the course.
There’s much more to this nice-looking reversible jacket than meets the eye. In fact, it’s so technologically advanced that it’s truly like having two jackets in one. And not only because it’s black on one side and silver on the other. Each side has a temperature-regulating function – without ever using electronics. When it’s cold out, just wear the black side out that absorbs 99 percent of external ambient heat and pushes it inside the jacket to keep you warm.
The silver side facing inward traps the heat and reflects it against your body – raising the temperature to the tune of 10 degrees warmer than when the jacket is reversed to the silver side out. In that orientation, the silver side reflects 49 percent of ambient heat while the dark side pulls heat away from your body to cool you down by pushing it to the outside of the jacket. You can actually feel the effect within a minute or two of putting on the jacket. It’s pretty compelling, actually.
But all the tech talk aside, this is a pretty stacked garment even when compared to the best golf rain jackets. First of all, it’s ultra-soft, whisper quiet during your swing, stretchy, lightweight, waterproof and windproof. It rolls up easily to fit in your bag pocket. Its hem is adjustable via the draw cord system, and can fit snugly against your body. The pockets are all zippered, which also happens to make it great for traveling in – it locks in your stuff while keeping you warm but not too hot on an airplane.
The angled ergonomic collar stays out of the way during your swing, but is higher on the neck for extra protection against the rain. The sleeve hems are adjustable, too, via Velcro – there are different ones on each sleeve, based on whatever orientation you’re wearing the jacket. And the rain gussets on the sleeves funnel any water away from your club grip, while you hold the club. The tapes within the body are fully seamed, as well. And all the while, it’s breathable – making every round comfortable with respect to temperature and air flow. Plus you can machine-wash it, as well, making it one of the best lightweight golf jackets around.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
