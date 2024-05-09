Editor's Choice 2024

We like to consider ourselves as golf equipment experts here at Golf Monthly, having formed a large team of experienced testers and reviewers qualified to provide opinions and buying advice on any product you might be thinking about adding to your bag. It’s why our Editor’s Choice Awards, now in its sixth year, carries so much weight and gravitas - we really have scoured the market and hand-picked the best of the best, although with so much innovation on show this year it was tricky to narrow it down to just 150 products. So what makes a product worthy of selection?

First off, it has to stand out from the crowd. You would think in a well-established and strictly governed category like hardware, this would be a tough ask. Yet, manufacturers continue to showcase exciting design improvements powered by modern technology and brought to life through compelling stories. We’ve really thought about the broad spectrum of people who play golf, be it casually or with more serious intent, which is why we’ve made a conscious effort to include more women’s and entry-level products - it didn’t take us long to find some excellent contenders.

Now the Masters has been and gone, the golf season is well and truly underway and hopefully, you will find inspiration in the choices we’ve made that should elevate your enjoyment of the game.

Judging Panel

Mike Harris Content Director No-one on the Golf Monthly team has a broader view of the golf product landscape than former editor Mike Harris. He's always on the look out for the next big thing to add to his golf bag but is also keen to ensure the list is relevant and inclusive to all genders, budgets and abilities.

Neil Tappin Editor Neil has recently been appointed editor of Golf Monthly having worked for the brand for 16 years. As a former equipment tester and reviewer and the man at the helm, he understands what a product needs to offer to be considered for Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Alison Root Social Links Navigation Women's Golf Editor Alison has worked in the women's golf industry for over 15 years, and is now Golf Monthly's women's editor. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across all areas of the women's game, and having reviewed countless products, she is well-placed to highlight the latest and best female equipment and apparel.

Joel Tadman Social Links Navigation Deputy Editor Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over eight years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases ensured no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

Drivers

Fairways

Hybrids/Utilitites

