Ogio Rig 9800 Travel Bag Review

When it comes to travel, the sheer scope of gear golfers require makes good luggage imperative. From the various outfits to shoes and the best golf waterproofs, a ‘normal’ sized suitcase can fill up pretty quickly. Taking with you a flimsy bag that isn’t big enough to carry everything you need is the mistake all golfers need to avoid.

First and foremost, Ogio’s Rig 9800 travel bag is big enough to hold everything you’ll need for an extended period of travel. In cubic inches this comes in at 7500. What this means in real life is enough storage for more than one pair of shoes and a mix of different outfits.

I recently took this bag on a golfing trip to Orlando and was pleased that, despite the size of the luggage, it was very easy to manoeuvre. The large, heady duty wheels and telescoping pull handle both work well to ensure you aren’t endlessly fighting with your bag as you make your way through the airport. What’s more, I filled this bag for my trip to Florida and the weight remained under the baggage allowance.

If you use this with one of the best golf travel bags for your clubs, you'll have ample storage room, even for an extended trip away.

Inside, the Ogio Rig 9800 has been cleverly laid out. The main compartment is huge but there’s an adjustable divider and a padded helmet compartment. Having no need for a helmet, I used this part of the bag to store the things that required more padding around them - very handy.

There are enough pockets to divide your things without there being too many and making it hard to find your things once you’ve finished travelling. Being able, for instance, to divide out shirts or golf trousers and keep them relatively flat and crease-free is one of the benefits of having a bag this size.

The last thing to mention here is the styling. As you can see, I had the ‘sugar skulls’ colour option but there are a range of characterful alternatives as well as some more muted options. I liked the skull pattern and even had a couple of compliments on the bag while waiting to check in!