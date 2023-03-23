Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley Review

The success of the S1 electric trolley from last year has led Motocaddy to expand the franchise for 2023 with the launch of the S5 GPS, a model that incorporates GPS distances into the touchscreen display for an even more comprehensive experience. The S5 GPS shares a lot of the same DNA that made the S1 such a big hit, including the brand’s quickest ever one-step folding system and the ‘Click-‘N’-Connect’ battery system - the lightweight lithium battery is both cable-free and allows you to charge the battery without ever having to remove it from the chassis.

(Image credit: Future)

When the trolley is folded down, it automatically disconnects the battery and reveals a quick-access port where you can start the onboard charging. Not only is this convenient, but it should mean you’ll never forget your battery for your trolley again when you arrive at the golf course. It's a unique feature among the best electric golf caddies that golfers will really appreciate.

In practice, the assembly process couldn't be simpler. Press the blue button and the frame erects in one swift movement and naturally clicks into place. Admittedly, it isn't the most compact trolley when folded down but you are able to invert the wheels to reduce its footprint. In a large empty boot, you should have enough space for your bag as well as the trolley.

The fully integrated GPS system is accessed through a 3.5” LCD touchscreen and features Dynamic Green View that matches the hole being played. It gives users the ability to drag and drop the pin position while giving accurate yardages to the front and back of the green. It's super responsive, just like a modern-day smartphone, and crystal clear in all light conditions while also being intuitive to navigate.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Some of the screens on the S5 GPS touchscreen display (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Those who purchase the S5 GPS will also qualify for a free six-month trial of the cellular powered Motocaddy Performance Plan. This unlocks a raft of game management features within the embedded GPS system such as full-hole mapping, a detailed green view, advanced statistic tracking, performance analysis through the free Motocaddy GPS app, real-time course updates and notifications of software updates with on-the-go downloads. Connecting everything up via Bluetooth to the Motocaddy app was a pretty painless process and well worth doing - you can even set it up to receive text and email notifications if you want to stay connected while playing.

The wheels did gather a fair amount of mud during testing in March but this has been the case when testing trolleys from many different brands at this time of year (Image credit: Future)

I was surprised at how much I leant on the full hole maps with the moveable pointer for club selection. It had a huge impact on optimising my strategy, especially when it comes to avoiding hazards and picking the perfect lay-up position on par fives. Knowing how far you need to hit the ball to land in a safe area or leave a desirable yardage is an underrated and under-utilised skill in golf and this feature encourages it. After six months, it will cost users £49.99 per year, which is an amount of money you won't miss and I think is excellent value given how useful it has proven to be for me. I truly believe it makes the S5 GPS one of the best electric trolleys money can buy.

As well as this technology, the S5 GPS features nine speed settings with speed indicator, Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards) and the brand’s Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system which removes the need for a bottom strap when using a matching Motocaddy cart bag. All these excellent, thoughtful features combine to create a passive, co-operative experience on the golf course.