Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley Review
Joel Tadman takes Motocaddy's latest S-Series electric trolley to the course to see what golfers can expect
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
For those that have a bit more space to play with, either in their trunk or at home where it will be stored, the S5 GPS is a compelling option that really moves the needle when it comes to electric trolley innovation, reliability and ease-of-use.
-
+
Very simple to assemble
-
+
Touchscreen is clear and responsive
-
+
Full hole maps enhance strategy
-
+
Robust and reliable
-
-
Performance Plan requires a paid subscription after 6 months
-
-
Those short on space may need to look elsewhere
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Motocaddy S5 GPS Electric Trolley Review
The success of the S1 electric trolley from last year has led Motocaddy to expand the franchise for 2023 with the launch of the S5 GPS, a model that incorporates GPS distances into the touchscreen display for an even more comprehensive experience. The S5 GPS shares a lot of the same DNA that made the S1 such a big hit, including the brand’s quickest ever one-step folding system and the ‘Click-‘N’-Connect’ battery system - the lightweight lithium battery is both cable-free and allows you to charge the battery without ever having to remove it from the chassis.
When the trolley is folded down, it automatically disconnects the battery and reveals a quick-access port where you can start the onboard charging. Not only is this convenient, but it should mean you’ll never forget your battery for your trolley again when you arrive at the golf course. It's a unique feature among the best electric golf caddies that golfers will really appreciate.
In practice, the assembly process couldn't be simpler. Press the blue button and the frame erects in one swift movement and naturally clicks into place. Admittedly, it isn't the most compact trolley when folded down but you are able to invert the wheels to reduce its footprint. In a large empty boot, you should have enough space for your bag as well as the trolley.
The fully integrated GPS system is accessed through a 3.5” LCD touchscreen and features Dynamic Green View that matches the hole being played. It gives users the ability to drag and drop the pin position while giving accurate yardages to the front and back of the green. It's super responsive, just like a modern-day smartphone, and crystal clear in all light conditions while also being intuitive to navigate.
Some of the screens on the S5 GPS touchscreen display
Those who purchase the S5 GPS will also qualify for a free six-month trial of the cellular powered Motocaddy Performance Plan. This unlocks a raft of game management features within the embedded GPS system such as full-hole mapping, a detailed green view, advanced statistic tracking, performance analysis through the free Motocaddy GPS app, real-time course updates and notifications of software updates with on-the-go downloads. Connecting everything up via Bluetooth to the Motocaddy app was a pretty painless process and well worth doing - you can even set it up to receive text and email notifications if you want to stay connected while playing.
I was surprised at how much I leant on the full hole maps with the moveable pointer for club selection. It had a huge impact on optimising my strategy, especially when it comes to avoiding hazards and picking the perfect lay-up position on par fives. Knowing how far you need to hit the ball to land in a safe area or leave a desirable yardage is an underrated and under-utilised skill in golf and this feature encourages it. After six months, it will cost users £49.99 per year, which is an amount of money you won't miss and I think is excellent value given how useful it has proven to be for me. I truly believe it makes the S5 GPS one of the best electric trolleys money can buy.
As well as this technology, the S5 GPS features nine speed settings with speed indicator, Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards) and the brand’s Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system which removes the need for a bottom strap when using a matching Motocaddy cart bag. All these excellent, thoughtful features combine to create a passive, co-operative experience on the golf course.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Poulter Makes Solid Start To Open Qualifying Bid In Hong Kong
Ian Poulter is attempting to qualify for the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool at an Asian Tour event in Hong Kong
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'Makes My Eyes Bleed' - Fans React To More Will Zalatoris Putting Woes
A stop-start Will Zalatoris putt sparks more social media reaction on the American's short putting stroke
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Corales Puntacana Championship 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the tournament from the Dominican Republic.
By Sam Tremlett • Published