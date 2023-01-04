Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver Review
In this Srixon ZX7 Mk II driver review, Neil Tappin tests this compact, workable model on the course and on a launch monitor to see how it stacks up
With its classically compact shape at address, Srixon’s ZX7 Mk II driver does a great job of balancing workability with consistency. A worthy contender for those who want more control of their ball flight, without giving up on too much forgiveness.
-
+
Classic shape at address
-
+
Excellent workability
-
+
Impressive forgiveness and consistency
-
-
Visually not as exciting as some of the competitor models
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver Review
As those who have had the opportunity to hit them will know, Srixon has offered some extremely solid-performing metalwoods over the last few years. Without the same eye-catching fanfare as other premium brands, Srixon has delivered a mix of distance and forgiveness that's up there with the best golf drivers on the market. For 2023, the brand has revamped its’ ZX drivers with a new technology that promises to “deliver an unprecedented rebound effect that delivers maximum ball speed and ultimately, more distance.”
The ZX7 Mk II is the more compact-looking of the new driver models (there is a standard ZX5 Mk II, as well as a low spin version of the new ZX5). Aimed at those in search of better ball flight control, this head is designed to be more adjustable but less forgiving.
While the sole views have the same smart, understated look, you will immediately spot the difference between the new models as you set them down behind the ball. The ZX5 has a more stretched-back look and the face appears a little longer from heel-to-toe. Those in search of one of the most forgiving drivers with a more confidence-inspiring look at address will likely veer towards the ZX5 Mk II.
On the other hand, the ZX7 Mk II is a thing of classic beauty. To me, it struck a great balance between looking compact and workable without being too small and unforgiving - it has a slightly bigger footprint than, for instance, the Titleist TSR4 driver. The crown has a matte black finish with a subtle silver alignment aid and the carbon effect of the previous generation is gone. The result is a sleek, premium look that I liked but perhaps isn’t as eye-catching or exciting as some of the other popular options on the market this year.
We wanted to see how the ZX7 Mk II stood up in terms of performance so I tested it using a Trackman launch monitor and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. To compare, I also hit the previous generation Srixon ZX7 driver and the new ZX5 Mk II. All the drivers were set to 9.5˚ and had the same Hzrdus Smoke 6.0 shaft. The graphic below shows my average data with each driver.
As you can see, the ZX7 Mk II delivered the fastest head speed. I was impressed but not surprised to see the more compact head was moving faster through the air. Perhaps the more interesting finding was to see how well this translated into ball speed. Whilst the new ZX7 Mk II might not be as forgiving as the new ZX5, there is still enough at play within the more compact head to help you out on the course.
Compared to the original ZX7, the new version launched higher but spun less. This helped me find a significant 8-yards of extra total distance. However, to my mind at least some of this performance gain came from the added consistency I had with the newer model. Right from the first hit, I felt more in control of the ZX7 MKII. It was the straightest of the three drivers I tested and as my confidence grew so, apparently, did my swing speed.
So the question is, did this translate into better on course performance? I used the ZX7 Mk II during a December round (with wet underfoot conditions) to find out. It was here where the workability of the new driver came into its own. On a demanding course off the tee, I kept the ball in play throughout the round. There was one drive that I was particularly pleased with. On a sharp dog-leg left-to-right (with danger on both sides of the fairway), I was able to find exactly the right, fading ball flight to set up a straight-forward approach and an easy par. The Arccos graphic below shows the shot.
The final element to mention is the feel. Unlike many of its competitor models, this driver has a titanium crown. As a result, I thought it had a familiar ‘titanium feel’ through impact. It has a higher pitched, louder sound than the likes of the TaylorMade Stealth and the Callaway Rogue ST. To me, it felt user friendly and easy to hit, if perhaps a little less powerful than those other models.
Overall, in the ZX7 Mk II Srixon has brought another excellent driver to market. Destined to be used on Tour, this is also worth considering for any golfer in search of a traditional-looking head and a more controlled ball flight.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
