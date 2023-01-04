Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Driver Review

As those who have had the opportunity to hit them will know, Srixon has offered some extremely solid-performing metalwoods over the last few years. Without the same eye-catching fanfare as other premium brands, Srixon has delivered a mix of distance and forgiveness that's up there with the best golf drivers on the market. For 2023, the brand has revamped its’ ZX drivers with a new technology that promises to “deliver an unprecedented rebound effect that delivers maximum ball speed and ultimately, more distance.”

The ZX7 Mk II is the more compact-looking of the new driver models (there is a standard ZX5 Mk II, as well as a low spin version of the new ZX5). Aimed at those in search of better ball flight control, this head is designed to be more adjustable but less forgiving.

The larger looking ZX5 Mk II is on the left. Despite the difference in appearance, both drivers are 460cc. (Image credit: Mhopely)

While the sole views have the same smart, understated look, you will immediately spot the difference between the new models as you set them down behind the ball. The ZX5 has a more stretched-back look and the face appears a little longer from heel-to-toe. Those in search of one of the most forgiving drivers with a more confidence-inspiring look at address will likely veer towards the ZX5 Mk II.

On the other hand, the ZX7 Mk II is a thing of classic beauty. To me, it struck a great balance between looking compact and workable without being too small and unforgiving - it has a slightly bigger footprint than, for instance, the Titleist TSR4 driver. The crown has a matte black finish with a subtle silver alignment aid and the carbon effect of the previous generation is gone. The result is a sleek, premium look that I liked but perhaps isn’t as eye-catching or exciting as some of the other popular options on the market this year.

(Image credit: Future)

We wanted to see how the ZX7 Mk II stood up in terms of performance so I tested it using a Trackman launch monitor and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls . To compare, I also hit the previous generation Srixon ZX7 driver and the new ZX5 Mk II. All the drivers were set to 9.5˚ and had the same Hzrdus Smoke 6.0 shaft. The graphic below shows my average data with each driver.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, the ZX7 Mk II delivered the fastest head speed. I was impressed but not surprised to see the more compact head was moving faster through the air. Perhaps the more interesting finding was to see how well this translated into ball speed. Whilst the new ZX7 Mk II might not be as forgiving as the new ZX5, there is still enough at play within the more compact head to help you out on the course.

Compared to the original ZX7, the new version launched higher but spun less. This helped me find a significant 8-yards of extra total distance. However, to my mind at least some of this performance gain came from the added consistency I had with the newer model. Right from the first hit, I felt more in control of the ZX7 MKII. It was the straightest of the three drivers I tested and as my confidence grew so, apparently, did my swing speed.

So the question is, did this translate into better on course performance? I used the ZX7 Mk II during a December round (with wet underfoot conditions) to find out. It was here where the workability of the new driver came into its own. On a demanding course off the tee, I kept the ball in play throughout the round. There was one drive that I was particularly pleased with. On a sharp dog-leg left-to-right (with danger on both sides of the fairway), I was able to find exactly the right, fading ball flight to set up a straight-forward approach and an easy par. The Arccos graphic below shows the shot.

(Image credit: Future)

The final element to mention is the feel. Unlike many of its competitor models, this driver has a titanium crown. As a result, I thought it had a familiar ‘titanium feel’ through impact. It has a higher pitched, louder sound than the likes of the TaylorMade Stealth and the Callaway Rogue ST. To me, it felt user friendly and easy to hit, if perhaps a little less powerful than those other models.

Overall, in the ZX7 Mk II Srixon has brought another excellent driver to market. Destined to be used on Tour, this is also worth considering for any golfer in search of a traditional-looking head and a more controlled ball flight.