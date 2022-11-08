Cleveland Golf CG Package Set Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cleveland Golf CG Package Set deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the many unexpected effects of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the number of people who have taken up golf. As lifestyles have changed, so the appeal of the game has grown and with it, the number of players in search of golf clubs. If you fall into this category, and don’t want to invest in the different areas of the bag individually, then one of your options is to go for a package set like this one from Cleveland Golf.

Let’s start with what you get for your money. In total there are 10 clubs comprising of a 10.5˚ driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, 6-SW irons and putter. The woods and putter all have headcovers and there is a smart stand bag as well. For the majority of people starting out in the game, this is more than enough to get going and the composition of the set makes sense from a distance-gapping perspective too.

Neil tests the Cleveland Golf CG package set on the course at West Hill (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

We wanted to see if this was one one of the best golf sets on the market so I tested the clubs on a TrackMan launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio and took them out onto the golf course at West Hill to see how they performed.

The irons were the stand-out performers within this set. From an aesthetic standpoint, Cleveland has done a good job of offering something that looks generous and confidence-inspiring behind the ball without being too bulky. There is plenty of shelf appeal here too.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The performance impressed me just as much. I tested this set with regular, graphite shafts (which would not be my usual spec) and found iron shots incredibly easy to flight. There was plenty of distance too - for example, my average carry distance with the 7-iron was 175 yards (which would be up there with my own fitted set of Mizuno JPX 919 Forged irons ). Just as importantly, the distance gaps were bang on. My launch monitor testing showed around 10 yards between irons (which also suggests there is good consistency in terms of ball striking to be had here too).

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The woods have a simple look that works well too. There is a smart contrast between the silver face and black crown that highlights the loft on offer. For me, the 5-wood was the standout performer among the woods delivering powerful ball flights and an average carry of around 240 yards. The driver is slightly offset (ideal for those who struggle with a slice) and through impact delivers a fairly loud, high-pitched sound. For me, the feel wasn’t as powerful as my usual driver, the TaylorMade Stealth Plus and in terms of distance, it was around 20 yards shorter through the air. Given that I was fitted for the TaylorMade (which is also one of the best premium golf drivers on the market), I thought the Cleveland Launcher XL Lite in this set held its own fairly well.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

At the bottom end of the bag, Cleveland again has opted for a traditional looking heel-and-toe putter. It might lack the bells and whistles tech of some of the best putters on the market but for a package set designed to meet the needs of a range of different golfers, this feels like a sensible decision. It is also worth saying that I holed out well with this putter during my on course testing.

Finally, you get a very smart stand bag - which provides an interesting point of difference to another top performing package set, the TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite . It has enough storage for the vast majority of things you’ll want to take with you onto the course without being too big (and becoming too heavy to carry). This caps off what looks, feels and performs very much like a premium package set.