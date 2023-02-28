Puma Ignite Elevate Golf Shoe Review

Last year's Puma Ignite Articulate spiked golf shoes were one of the surprises of 2022, offering a comprehensive 'locked-in' feeling on a spiked platform with one of the softest uppers I'd ever experienced in a spiked shoe. It was comfortably one of the best golf shoes of the year so, when I saw the new, spikeless Puma Ignite Elevate for the first time, I was pleased to see so many similarities aesthetically and some shared technologies too. Could the Elevate live up to the high bar set by the Articulate?

You can likely see the initial similarity in how the two shoes look, and this isn't a bad thing at all. Indeed the Elevate has got an element of everything a good-looking golf shoe needs and even feels like a 'best of' of some of the best styling in recent Puma golf shoes. I love the textured pattern Puma has used across the upper and the black 'cage' area across the shoe gives a nice contrast in color on the particular model I tested. The fabric 'sock' area near the top of the shoe offers another nice contrast of materials and I love the accents of blue on the outsole and on other parts of the upper. Finally, the chunky white sole is very on trend with modern spikeless golf shoes, and modern street sneakers for that matter. All in all, it's one of the best-looking shoes of the year. Puma released the GS Fast spikeless golf shoe late in 2022 and, while a totally different style to the Elevate, the brand has certainly released some good-looking golf shoes in recent years.

Easily one of the best looking shoes of the year, the Ignite Elevate is also available in an all-black or all-white colorway (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Another thing I loved about the Ignite Articulate was how soft the upper and midsole was, and I'm pleased to report that the Ignite Elevate benefits from these same technologies. The Ignite Foam in the midsole is one of the best of its kind and it gives both a soft and supportive feeling with plenty of energy return through the swing too. The material used on the inside of the upper - the place where your toes might occasionally push up towards - is also made with a very soft material that makes your foot feel snugly in place. The black section on the shoe is called the Exoshell and - as the laces tighten - it provides 360° support throughout the swing as was so impressive in the Articulate. The Elevate really does strike the right balance between locking your foot in place but not feeling too intrusive.

My only concern when testing the Ignite Elevate was the spikeless outsole. While in dry conditions it's an excellent, low-profile platform offering plenty of grip, I was less confident about it in wet conditions. I certainly don't think it'll be as competent in wet conditions as it is in dry weather, especially when compared to the spikeless outsoles on shoes like the Payntr X 003 F, adidas Codechoas 22, FootJoy Pro SL, or Under Armour HOVR Tour SL for example. The aforementioned shoes use comprehensive TPU plastic nubs across the outsole that work as well in multiple conditions and I didn't get the same confidence from the outsole on the Ignite Elevate when the ground was damp.

While it excels in dry conditions, I wasn't as confident with the grip on the Ignite Elevate in damp conditions (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The benefit of this lower-profile outsole is that these shoes can be easily worn on and off the golf course. Golf fashion has moved in such a way that shoes and apparel now need to be easily transferrable on and off course, and I'd say the Ignite Elevate does just that. They don't scream 'golf shoe' like a classic FootJoy Premiere Series or G/FORE Gallivanter for example, and they look at home with a pair of joggers on as they do with a standard pair of golf trousers.

With an RRP of $129/£110, I'd say the Ignite Elevate also represents excellent value for money too with Puma shoes I've worn in the past tending to last the test of time. If you're in the market for a new spikeless golf shoe this year, the Ignite Elevate should be on most people's shortlist and - if you want that extra grip from a spiked shoe - the Ignite Articulate will still be available throughout 2023.