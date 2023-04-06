PowaKaddy RX1 GPS Electric Trolley Review

Remote golf trolleys are all the rage this year. With brands seeing a trend for walking golfers enjoying the benefits of a hands-free experience, now is likely the best time in recent memory to invest in a new remote electric trolley. With this in mind, PowaKaddy's latest model to roll out of its factory in the UK is probably one of its most refined to date. Introducing the PowaKaddy RX1 GPS, the first remote electric trolley from the brand for over 15 years. As a 26-year-old, you'll have to forgive me for not knowing PowaKaddy ever did a remote trolley before, so this feels like a new venture for the brand that was the genesis of the whole electric trolley industry back in 1983. While it borrows from some of the best features of other models in its fleet, the RX1 GPS feels like a fresh, lively product that I was really excited to get out onto the golf course.

I'll start with how good this trolley looks, as it's the first thing I loved about it and likely the first thing that will have stood out to you too. I love the stealthy matte black finish and the pops of yellow (I've since learned that PowaKaddy has a very specific Pantone of yellow for all its fleet) make this easily the best-looking remote trolley on the market right now. It reminded me of how much I like the look of the PowaKaddy Micra push cart from last year. Even down to the wheels, the detailing on the RX1 GPS has been carefully thought about and mimic that of a premium sports car rather than a golf trolley. Indeed, everything your hand comes into contact with on the has a premium feel to it. From the sponginess of the manual dial to the 'click' when the chassis folds down, the materials and colour scheme all add up to a product that feels carefully designed and premium.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future)

The premium feel translates nicely onto the 3.5" full-colour touchscreen display that operates the GPS system. The GPS is the same that I tested on the PowaKaddy CT8 GPS last year so there was an immediate sense of familiarity with the UI and quality and responsiveness of the screen as a whole. As standard, the GPS features distances to the front, middle and back of the green as well as any hazards on the hole. You can also view the stroke index of the hole you are on while the GPS automatically switches holes when it recognises you are on the next tee. Finally, the green view you get is dynamic, and not just a generic shape, allowing you to plot your strategy more accurately with Drop Flag technology allowing you to find the exact pin distance too. You also get a shot measuring feature, scorecard and it's preloaded with over 40,000 courses worldwide.

For me, this is a solid GPS system and, while it falls short of Motocaddy's Performance Plan which offers full hole mapping and a slightly more detailed green view in its GPS, it still has all the features needed for a GPS that gives added benefit. There's no doubt in my mind that having it all integrated into the trolley is a big win and incredibly convenient. If GPS isn't your thing - or you already use one of the best GPS devices - PowaKaddy has also introduced the RX1, which benefits from everything you see here just without the embedded GPS.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The remote functionality is impressive and easily on par with its competitors in this space. The remote is compact and the trolley utilises a swivel front wheel for stability with Slope Traverse Assist keeping it running in a straight line when you're not turning, even when you're on a slope. A self-sensing electronic braking system also allows the trolley to maintain a steady speed going down hill. These two technologies worked seamlessly together and really give you the confidence to chuck the RX1 GPS into some nasty gradients or terrains without fear of it veering into oblivion. Versus the Down Hill Control on the Motocaddy M7 GPS, there's nothing between the two but, for my money, the new ATC technology on the Stewart Apex Remote trolley is still the class leader here.

The folding couldn't be simpler. A one step process allows the chassis to break down and fold just on top of the battery area. Unlike its direct competitor in the Motocaddy M7 GPS and Stewart Apex, the front wheel doesn't fold under, so it has a much larger footprint when folded up. Rather than the boxy shape of the M7 GPS and Apex, the RX1 GPS is longer and slimmer. It also doesn't stand up on its own which is a slight annoyance as the long footprint will take up a decent chuck of space wherever you store it. However, if space isn't a main concern for you then you'll really enjoy the super-simple folding system.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

However, where the RX1's design does pip the M7 GPS is that the rear anti-tip wheel remains as part of the chassis when folded up. It baffled me that it needed to be removed when folding up the M7 GPS so having it part of the folding system on the RX1 GPS is a welcome addition. It's also around 1kg lighter than the M7 GPS, which makes a decent difference when lifting it in and out of cars.

The battery is a class leader too in my opinion. I've used PowaKaddy's Plug 'n' Play system in other models in the fleet, and it still amazes me how lithium battery technology has developed to store so much power in such a lightweight and slim design. PowaKaddy's is one of the best examples of this technology put to use and the top isolator switch allows you to turn the battery on and off without having to remove it from the chassis.

A view of the Plug 'N' Play lithium battery on the RX1 GPS (Image credit: Future)

Overall, the RX1 GPS has really delivered on everything a good remote electric trolley needs to be. It looks great, feels truly premium, is hassle-free in day-to-day use and thoroughly enhances the experience of walking the golf course. While it could fold up more compactly and the GPS could maybe have a few added features, the RX1 GPS was a joy to use and an accomplished range-topping member of PowaKaddy's fleet.