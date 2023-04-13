Duca Del Cosma Bernardo Shoe Review

Duca Del Cosma's traditional golf shoe styles have always looked the part but the added weight that typically came with them has been reason enough for some golfers to look elsewhere, along with a reduction in grip versus its cleated competitors. You'll have no such complaints with the Bernardo, a lightweight spiked golf shoe that heads up the performance-focused Pro Spike Collection. This luxurious, handcrafted golf shoe is incredibly striking. It may look relatively plain on first inspection, but look closer and the attention to detail is exceptional - whether it's the brogue-style pattern on the upper, the logos and graphics scattered around or the opulent scent of the materials.

Despite its throwback design the Bernardo doesn’t have that heavy feel you might expect from such a traditional-looking shoe. It's still relatively firm underfoot but is also surprisingly lightweight and the snug fit ensures you get instant comfort when you take your first few steps. The other thing golfers will appreciate visually is the all-white upper, which means you can match the Bernardo to pretty much any outfit while the vibrant red on the outsole provides the shelf appeal.

Speaking of the Airplay 6 outsole, the seven-cleat design has been optimised to maximise traction and help achieve a solid, stable stance from different lies. This is something we really noticed during testing - the Softspikes Pulsar cleats and secondary 5mm cross-shaped nubs really get into the ground, which provides a powerful platform from which you are able to swing on full tilt without fearing your feet will slip out from under you.

The lightweight EVA midsole provides the perfect bridge between the rigid TPU outsole and the premium pro insole. Without it, your feet wouldn’t get the support or the responsive feel they need to walk 18 holes in comfort. Duca Del Cosma has really nailed the design here, using a perfect material and thickness that provides just the right level of softness without feeling spongy - a common trait among the best golf shoes.

The eagle-eyed among you will notice the toe bumper, which offers added protection when the foot twists during the downswing. Some golfers want a sporty athletic look and while this shoe doesn't offer this, there are other options in the Duca Del Cosma range that do. But for those that want to add some sophistication to their outfit without sacrificing performance or comfort, the Bernardo should be among your short list to try in 2023.