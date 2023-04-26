G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 Pouch Review
We find out if the G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 pouch should be considered for those playing in cold conditions

The G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 pouch is a valuable addition to an outfit if you often play in colder conditions. It heats up in a matter of seconds, the soft inner material provides comfort alongside warmth, while a water resistant exterior keeps your hands dry. The easy clip on design means it can be easily removed or adjusted.

+
Heats hands up very quickly

+
Water resistant material

+
Easily adjustable via straps


Plus converter is needed for those charging the product outside of the US
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
If you’re a golfer who looks to play all year round no matter the temperature or weather, firstly we applaud you, but secondly we want to bring the G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer pouch to your attention. This is one of the best golf accessories we have seen this year thanks to its clever design and capability of warming you up on the coldest of days on the links.
The G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport will be worn by the European Ryder Cup team as they look to take back the trophy from the U.S team at the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome in September, that is if the weather is on the cooler side on those early morning tee times.
The Sport 3.0 hand warmer is designed from an advanced water resistant material as well as featuring waterproof zippers, all helping your hands stay dry and warm while battling the elements. The battery is small and slides in neatly inside a zipped section once connected using a small cable. The Sport 3.0 heated up very quickly after turning on, taking only a few seconds, which is imperative to warm your hands up from the car to the first tee on those colder days. There are three different levels of heat that can be controlled to provide the user complete comfort.
The G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer feels and looks premium, with a choice of eight colorways, it’s very easy to match one of these to your outfits and other winter accessories. The Sport 3.0 hand warmer is comfortable and easy to adjust through the straps and can be spun round behind you to not get in the way while making a swing. While the product is very lightweight, we would also be tempted to just unclip between shots for those who can’t get comfortable, much the same as taking off a set of golf mitts.
Overall the G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 would be a superb addition to cold golfing days outfit, alongside some of the best golf sweaters, mid layers, as well as the best golf rain pants to ensure ultimate performance and comfort. The only qualm we had was that the product is shipped with a US plug socket, so if ordering outside of the US, you will need a plus converter in order to charge the Sport 3.0 hand warmer.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021



