G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 Pouch Review

If you’re a golfer who looks to play all year round no matter the temperature or weather, firstly we applaud you, but secondly we want to bring the G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer pouch to your attention. This is one of the best golf accessories we have seen this year thanks to its clever design and capability of warming you up on the coldest of days on the links.

The G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport will be worn by the European Ryder Cup team as they look to take back the trophy from the U.S team at the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome in September, that is if the weather is on the cooler side on those early morning tee times.

G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 box (Image credit: Future)

The Sport 3.0 hand warmer is designed from an advanced water resistant material as well as featuring waterproof zippers, all helping your hands stay dry and warm while battling the elements. The battery is small and slides in neatly inside a zipped section once connected using a small cable. The Sport 3.0 heated up very quickly after turning on, taking only a few seconds, which is imperative to warm your hands up from the car to the first tee on those colder days. There are three different levels of heat that can be controlled to provide the user complete comfort.

The G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer feels and looks premium, with a choice of eight colorways, it’s very easy to match one of these to your outfits and other winter accessories. The Sport 3.0 hand warmer is comfortable and easy to adjust through the straps and can be spun round behind you to not get in the way while making a swing. While the product is very lightweight, we would also be tempted to just unclip between shots for those who can’t get comfortable, much the same as taking off a set of golf mitts.

Easily adjustable straps and clip on access to the G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 (Image credit: Future)

Overall the G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 would be a superb addition to cold golfing days outfit, alongside some of the best golf sweaters, mid layers, as well as the best golf rain pants to ensure ultimate performance and comfort. The only qualm we had was that the product is shipped with a US plug socket, so if ordering outside of the US, you will need a plus converter in order to charge the Sport 3.0 hand warmer.