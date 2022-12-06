TaylorMade P770 2023 Irons deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

TaylorMade P770 2023 Iron Review

Having used the TaylorMade P770 irons (4 to 7-iron anyway) since they were relaunched back in the summer of 2020, I know exactly how they perform on every shot in every possible situation. Truth is, there hasn’t been much to dislike, which is why they’ve stayed in the bag. You could argue they’re a little bit chunky to the eye of some better players, especially in the long and mid irons, but the forgiveness and consistency has been hard to fault.

TaylorMade claims to have made some minor tweaks to the design of the new P770 iron for 2023 that should subtly enhance the playing experience. Notably, less offset in the long irons and a slightly more compact look overall. The CG (center of gravity) locations have also been adjusted to improve the launch and playability in the long irons while increasing spin in the short irons.

(Image credit: Future)

Visually, this iron is a stunner although little has changed from the prior generation besides the mirror chrome section on the back moving more towards the toe. The 2023 P770 does look more compact at address via the thinner topline and the finish is slightly less reflective overall. I’m really not seeing any visual changes in the long irons - I didn’t think the prior versions were particularly offset - but you might see something if you look hard enough.

The thing I like most about the P770 iron is the playability and consistency it produces. It’s a better player iron with a hollow construction packed full of technology, including up to 46g of tungsten, so it feels livelier than most among the best irons for low handicappers. This impact experience has carried over into the 2023 version, thankfully, producing a subtle ‘thwack’ that strikes a nice balance between power and precision.

(Image credit: Future)

Hitting both the old and new versions of the 7-iron on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor indoors with Titleist Pro V1x golf balls at Peterborough Milton Golf Club (opens in new tab), the performance was almost identical. The new P770 for 2023 did launch a little higher and consequently flew a yard higher despite the loft remaining at 33°, but any difference in the other key metrics like ball speed, spin and carry were negligible.

I’m not sure whether to be relieved or underwhelmed. In truth, I’m happy with where the P770 was so I’m glad it isn’t flying three yards higher or five yards longer, making this adjustment would take time and patience I don’t have. The flight windows were pretty consistent through the set and my testing showed that carry distances with each iron were extremely repeatable - the eight shots I hit with the 7-iron ranged from 159 to 161 yards. It's a trait I see among the best golf irons that instils confidence over the ball, knowing a good swing will be rewarded with predictable distance. For all round performance, this latest P770 has to be one of the best TaylorMade irons in the family.

(Image credit: Future)

One observation would be that the longer irons seemed to be more playable. Bad strikes didn’t lose quite as much height or distance. Despite the supposed reduction in top line and offset, they seemed easier to hit than the prior generation, although the gains weren’t staggering and will likely be somewhat player dependent.

For current P770 owners, there is almost no reason to make the switch, but better players that have been toiling with less forgiving irons like blades should seriously consider the 2023 P770. It is a traditionally-lofted, user-friendly iron for the competent player that will give similar models like the Ping i230 iron a serious run for it’s money. Coming in at £165 per club, the price for a set is more than reasonable in the current climate and there is undoubtedly scope to create a mixed set with the 2023 P7MC irons.