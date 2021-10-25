Golf Rules
Make the correct decisions on the golf courses with these handy golf rules. Explained so that you can understand them easily
Latest
Significant Changes To Golf’s Rules Of Amateur Status Published
We spoke to Grant Moir, Director of Rules at The R&A to find out more details
-
5 Golf Rules Mistakes To Avoid
Jeremy Ellwood and Neil Tappin discuss 5 golf Rules mistakes to avoid, homing in on the simple but costly errors that golfers sometimes make..
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Should Golfers Get Free Relief From Fairway Divots?
It's a question that prompts polar-opposite responses from different golfers, but should we get free relief from fairway divots?
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Match Play Golf Rules Explained
We explain the basic match play golf rules and some of the ways in which they differ from the rules for stroke play golf...
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Golf Rules Explained: Putting Green
Several things changed on the shortest grass from 2019. Here's a summary...
By Golf Monthly •
-
Accidentally Moved Your Ball? Here's What Happens Next...
In this video, GM Rules Guru Jezz Ellwood explains what happens if you accidentally move your golf ball.
By Neil Tappin •
-
6 Rules Most Golfers Don’t Know
Jeremy Ellwood and Neil Tappin highlight 6 Rules most golfers don't know in this article and video looking into some of golf's less well-known Rules...
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
10 Rules Golfers Still Get Wrong
In this video we take a look at the rules many golfers still get wrong.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
5 Golf Rules You NEED To Know
Jeremy Ellwood explains the five Rules of Golf you need to know
By Elliott Heath •
-
Golf Rules Explained: Dropping And Measuring
We explain the dropping and measuring techniques to use out on the golf course.
By Golf Monthly •