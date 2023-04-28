Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover Review

Motocaddy is well known for making some of the best electric golf trolleys and, more recently, golf bags, accessories and even laser rangefinders in the Pro 3000. This year, the British brand has come to market with the Flightsafe travel cover that it claims to ‘provide unrivaled protection’ for your clubs as they make their way through the hustle and bustle of an airport. The Flightsafe is large enough to transport the best golf bags out there and still fit in a couple of pairs of golf shoes and other items you don't want to store in your carry on bag.

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

The Motocaddy Flightsafe cover may be one of the best golf travel bags on the market when it comes to weaving in and out of people trying to find your gate thanks to a six-wheel design on the sole of the case. Considering the size of this case, it was surprising to learn it only weighs only 4.1kg, meaning you have plenty of discretionary weight for clubs, extra clothes and balls if you’re travelling to a course with plenty of penalty areas. The Flightsafe cover is made of an extra padded black nylon and features a reinforced club cover, so your clubs and bag should arrive unscathed.

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

The Motocaddy Flightsafe travel cover looks simple yet premium with just a couple of the Motocaddy logos on both the extra compartment and at the top end of the bag. Despite the Flightsafe bag being fairly large, fear not about storing this away when at home, thanks to a convenient storage box that comes with the case and doubles up as the extra hood cover when travelling for an additional layer of protection for exposed clubheads. The Motocaddy Flightsafe comes to retail at £199, a price we think is worth paying to make sure your clubs arrive safely, providing the airline doesn't lose it altogether.