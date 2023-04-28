Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover Review
In this review we give our verdict whether you should trust the Motocaddy Flightsafe travel cover to get your clubs safely from A to B
The Motocaddy Flightsafe travel cover is a versatile option if you are looking for a higher level of protection for your clubs when travelling abroad by air. It provides plenty of room for extra gear without adding too much weight and the compact footprint when not in use makes it easy to store.
Excellent protection and padding
Six-wheel design makes transportation easy
Fold up and storage box design
Only available in black colorway
Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover Review
Motocaddy is well known for making some of the best electric golf trolleys and, more recently, golf bags, accessories and even laser rangefinders in the Pro 3000. This year, the British brand has come to market with the Flightsafe travel cover that it claims to ‘provide unrivaled protection’ for your clubs as they make their way through the hustle and bustle of an airport. The Flightsafe is large enough to transport the best golf bags out there and still fit in a couple of pairs of golf shoes and other items you don't want to store in your carry on bag.
The Motocaddy Flightsafe cover may be one of the best golf travel bags on the market when it comes to weaving in and out of people trying to find your gate thanks to a six-wheel design on the sole of the case. Considering the size of this case, it was surprising to learn it only weighs only 4.1kg, meaning you have plenty of discretionary weight for clubs, extra clothes and balls if you’re travelling to a course with plenty of penalty areas. The Flightsafe cover is made of an extra padded black nylon and features a reinforced club cover, so your clubs and bag should arrive unscathed.
The Motocaddy Flightsafe travel cover looks simple yet premium with just a couple of the Motocaddy logos on both the extra compartment and at the top end of the bag. Despite the Flightsafe bag being fairly large, fear not about storing this away when at home, thanks to a convenient storage box that comes with the case and doubles up as the extra hood cover when travelling for an additional layer of protection for exposed clubheads. The Motocaddy Flightsafe comes to retail at £199, a price we think is worth paying to make sure your clubs arrive safely, providing the airline doesn't lose it altogether.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
