Callaway Paradym Fairway Review

The new Callaway Paradym line up includes three adjustable fairway metals designed to target golfers of all abilities with the standard Paradym suiting the broadest spectrum of players. The Callaway Paradym TD (triple diamond) is a lower spinning model aimed at the better player with a faster swing speed while the Paradym X which is the most forgiving model with a slight draw bias. The Paradym family comes in to replace the Epic range and sit along the Rogue ST, which will be repositioned lower in price in 2023.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Paradym fairway is the beautiful carbon sole panel, which is due to a new construction model from Callaway where weight from the head has been repositioned to increase MOI for greater stability and forgiveness as well as faster ball speeds. It really does catch the eye, even more so when sparkling off the sunlight giving it extreme shelf appeal. Additionally, the Paradym gave me a lot of confidence at address, due to a matte black topline marked with Callaway's traditional V alignment aid, which made setting up to my target extremely easy.

Callaway Paradym Fairway At Address (Image credit: Future)

I tested the Callaway Paradym fairway indoors using a Foresight GCQuad as well as on course at North Hants Golf club, set at 15° using a Project X HZRDUS Black 70g X-Stiff shaft and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.

The new tech incorporated seemed to provide noticeable gains over Callaway's previous model the Rogue St Max when looking at the data. The Paradym had an average launch angle of 11.7°, nearly a degree higher than the Rogue ST Max, while average ball speed also saw the Paradym faster by 2mph with an average of 161mph. Moreover, the Paradym did produce more spin, 200rpm on average to be precise, which resulted in only a two yard carry margin on the Rogue ST Max. However, this spin and carry was beneficial when hitting into a par five off the fairway or out the first cut of rough as the ball popped up a little higher, resulting in a steeper descent angle and therefore making it easier to hold the green.

On Course With The Callaway Paradym Fairway (Image credit: Future)

Where I thought the Callaway Paradym fairway really excelled was the feeling off the face. It was about as soft as I’ve felt from a fairway wood, meaning there were no ‘dead’ feeling shots even when not striking it quite as intended. I felt it still delivered a serious amount of power which for me is the perfect combination for a fairway and will undoubtedly be one of the best fairway woods released this year. The better player who is looking for a more penetrative flight and an alternate option off the tee when the driver may not be behaving should look into the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond model.

The Callaway Paradym fairway will be available in three stock shaft options; Alidla Ascent in light flex, Project X HZRDUS Silver in regular or stiff and Project X HZRDUS Black in stiff or x-stiff. The shaft will come with a Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 as standard with a RRP of $379/£379 and will be available to purchase from the 24th February.