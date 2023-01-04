Callaway Paradym Fairway Review
Designed for a shift in distance and forgiveness, could the Callaway Paradym be the most complete fairway wood in 2023?
The Callaway Paradym fairway is forgiving across the face while producing consistently fast ball speeds. Its high launch and mid spin characteristics make it a great option from both the tee and fairway. The return of the adjustable hosel is a welcome one, allowing players to fine-tune flight.
-
+
High launch off the fairway
-
+
Easy to align to the target
-
+
Produced fast ball speeds
-
-
Color scheme may not suit everyone's eye
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you.
Callaway Paradym Fairway Review
The new Callaway Paradym line up includes three adjustable fairway metals designed to target golfers of all abilities with the standard Paradym suiting the broadest spectrum of players. The Callaway Paradym TD (triple diamond) is a lower spinning model aimed at the better player with a faster swing speed while the Paradym X which is the most forgiving model with a slight draw bias. The Paradym family comes in to replace the Epic range and sit along the Rogue ST, which will be repositioned lower in price in 2023.
One of the first things you’ll notice about the Paradym fairway is the beautiful carbon sole panel, which is due to a new construction model from Callaway where weight from the head has been repositioned to increase MOI for greater stability and forgiveness as well as faster ball speeds. It really does catch the eye, even more so when sparkling off the sunlight giving it extreme shelf appeal. Additionally, the Paradym gave me a lot of confidence at address, due to a matte black topline marked with Callaway's traditional V alignment aid, which made setting up to my target extremely easy.
I tested the Callaway Paradym fairway indoors using a Foresight GCQuad as well as on course at North Hants Golf club, set at 15° using a Project X HZRDUS Black 70g X-Stiff shaft and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.
The new tech incorporated seemed to provide noticeable gains over Callaway's previous model the Rogue St Max when looking at the data. The Paradym had an average launch angle of 11.7°, nearly a degree higher than the Rogue ST Max, while average ball speed also saw the Paradym faster by 2mph with an average of 161mph. Moreover, the Paradym did produce more spin, 200rpm on average to be precise, which resulted in only a two yard carry margin on the Rogue ST Max. However, this spin and carry was beneficial when hitting into a par five off the fairway or out the first cut of rough as the ball popped up a little higher, resulting in a steeper descent angle and therefore making it easier to hold the green.
Where I thought the Callaway Paradym fairway really excelled was the feeling off the face. It was about as soft as I’ve felt from a fairway wood, meaning there were no ‘dead’ feeling shots even when not striking it quite as intended. I felt it still delivered a serious amount of power which for me is the perfect combination for a fairway and will undoubtedly be one of the best fairway woods released this year. The better player who is looking for a more penetrative flight and an alternate option off the tee when the driver may not be behaving should look into the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond model.
The Callaway Paradym fairway will be available in three stock shaft options; Alidla Ascent in light flex, Project X HZRDUS Silver in regular or stiff and Project X HZRDUS Black in stiff or x-stiff. The shaft will come with a Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 as standard with a RRP of $379/£379 and will be available to purchase from the 24th February.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15°
Utility Iron: Titleist U510 3 Iron
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
