Precision Pro NX10 Slope Golf Rangefinder Review

Billed as the first fully customizable rangefinder with interchangeable skins, it comes in essentially an all-white format. But you can order custom skins separately. The largest panel on the underside just slides off, and you can put on a color or patterned skin by sliding it on – it’s kept in place magnetically. The other custom piece is the plate that goes around the lenses. That one needs to be removed and replaced with an included Allen key – it sounds complicated but in truth, it’s a simple and quick process. And it’s all a pretty cool option, if you’re into a particular look or have a particular allegiance you want to let people know about.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

Beyond that, though, this is a fast and powerful rangefinder that taps adaptive slope technology to provide you with accurate distance measurements on the course. Just push a button, and you can easily and quickly switch between slope and non-slope modes, making it legal for use in USGA-approved tournament play. It sports a 6x magnification lens, powerful magnetic cart mount and a bright LCD display that’s easy to read, even under bright sunlight. Plus it’s accurate up to 999 yards away. In fact, it vibrates with a pulse when the laser hits your target, so you’ll always know when it has locked in a precise distance. It comes with a three-year replacement warranty, free battery replacement program – the battery should last a year – and an upgrade program, as well.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

In our testing, it worked great right out of the box – which is all you can hope and expect from any tech product or the best golf rangefinders. It instantly gives yardage, when you press the button – both the true distance and the “what it plays” distance when it factors in the slope. People who naturally shake may have some difficulty with visually small, far-away targets such as flags and pins. It also comes with a zippered, fairly hard case that attaches to a golf bag. And the adjustable eyepiece is a really nice touch, making it one of the best golf rangefinders with slope. For $279.99, there's a lot value to be had here given the visual options and battery replacement service.