Precision Pro NX10 Slope Golf Rangefinder Review
Scott Kramer explores the Precision Pro NX10 Slope which claims to to be the first fully customizable rangefinder
This is a well-priced rangefinder that’s rock solid. Its 33 optional skins seem to be a little bit of a sideshow for what’s otherwise a great product. But it’s nice to have aesthetic options. The built-in magnetic grip is great to attach to a cart frame during a round, so you don’t lose the rangefinder.
-
+
Fast
-
+
Accurate
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Versatile
-
-
Would benefit from a stabilisation feature
Billed as the first fully customizable rangefinder with interchangeable skins, it comes in essentially an all-white format. But you can order custom skins separately. The largest panel on the underside just slides off, and you can put on a color or patterned skin by sliding it on – it’s kept in place magnetically. The other custom piece is the plate that goes around the lenses. That one needs to be removed and replaced with an included Allen key – it sounds complicated but in truth, it’s a simple and quick process. And it’s all a pretty cool option, if you’re into a particular look or have a particular allegiance you want to let people know about.
Beyond that, though, this is a fast and powerful rangefinder that taps adaptive slope technology to provide you with accurate distance measurements on the course. Just push a button, and you can easily and quickly switch between slope and non-slope modes, making it legal for use in USGA-approved tournament play. It sports a 6x magnification lens, powerful magnetic cart mount and a bright LCD display that’s easy to read, even under bright sunlight. Plus it’s accurate up to 999 yards away. In fact, it vibrates with a pulse when the laser hits your target, so you’ll always know when it has locked in a precise distance. It comes with a three-year replacement warranty, free battery replacement program – the battery should last a year – and an upgrade program, as well.
In our testing, it worked great right out of the box – which is all you can hope and expect from any tech product or the best golf rangefinders. It instantly gives yardage, when you press the button – both the true distance and the “what it plays” distance when it factors in the slope. People who naturally shake may have some difficulty with visually small, far-away targets such as flags and pins. It also comes with a zippered, fairly hard case that attaches to a golf bag. And the adjustable eyepiece is a really nice touch, making it one of the best golf rangefinders with slope. For $279.99, there's a lot value to be had here given the visual options and battery replacement service.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
