Adidas Ultimate 365 Tour Primeknit Golf Polo Review

Adidas is one of the most visible golf clothing brands with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton all wearing its extensive range of clothing on Tour. For 2023, the brand has launched the Ultimate 365 Tour range with this Primeknit polo being of the highlights of the range. I've been wearing it on and off now for a number of months to get a real feel for how adidas has developed its market-leading range of clothing.

We'll start with the highlight of this polo, which is the Primeknit fabric. There's obviously a sustainability story we'll come onto shortly, but it's got to be said that this is an out-and-out high quality and comfortable fabric for a golf polo. It's breathable, very stretchy and moisture wicking too. Having a stretchy polo that still fits well is hard to find and this ticks all the boxes in my opinion. This was actually the first time I'd ever worn a piece of adidas clothing with this material and it felt right up there with the fabric used in other examples of the best golf polos.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

It's made from a minimum of 70% recycled materials, with 75% of the recycled materials using polyester while the other 25% is nylon. Despite using a large quantity of recycled materials, this is still a premium feeling and looking polo with a modern but comfortable fit dominating the silhouette. Interestingly, there is no stitching down the side like you'd see in a conventional polo, which adds to the overall freedom of movement you get in this polo.

Styling wise I love the cuffed pieces at the end of the arms that match up with the collar and add a nice contrast against the block color. I also love the new, simplified adidas logo. The keen-eyed amongst you will notice the iconic three stripes have got slightly thicker while the adidas text has been removed altogether. It makes for a much sharper, subtle logo on the chest of this polo.

(Image credit: Future)

The material dries incredibly quickly, and having a polo with these moisture-wicking fabrics means it stays dry and feels fresh for longer. The collar just features a single button, but I really liked the smaller profile of the collar versus some of the longer ones you often see on other of the best golf polo shirts. Available in the blue colorway I tested it in or in a red/navy option, this is one of the most stylish, comfortable and environmentally conscious golf polo shirts on the market right now and is definitely worth a place in your wardrobe.