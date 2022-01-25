PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter Review

The PXG Battle Ready Blackjack putter claims to optimise everything in your favour when you take on your opponents on the green.

The Blackjack is a high MOI mallet that combines an aluminium body with high density tungsten in the silver bars around the back edge of the putter. This draws the weight of the putter back to increase forgiveness the roll.

There are also four sole weights that can be adjusted to fine tune the head depending on which of the five hosel types you go for, which is an impressive number. The hosel will also determine the hand position to an extent so custom fitting is advised because the Blackjack does feel a little more upright than some of the other PXG mallets.

In testing the Blackjack had a double bend hosel to make it face balanced, whereas the Bat Attack had the heel shafted hosel that gave it a little toe hang. However the fact that you can get any head with any hosel in any weight is to be commended and is part of the not inconsiderable price you pay for a PXG putter.

The variable sized diamond pattern of the grooves on the face aims to create more speed consistency across a wider area. This works by providing more points of contact away from the centre than in the middle, which in turn ensures that the initial velocity of the ball is more consistent. The feel from the face is very good and if you like the sound of golf ball on metal then you won’t be disappointed.

At address the head size of the PXG Blackjack putter is not quite as large as you think it might be and is more of a mid to compact mallet that seems to be the preference these days for better players.

The visual lines of the head do look a little sharp, especially on the leading edge, and the long single sight line stands out boldly on the black background. The look seems quite functional and matches the military no-nonsense style of the branding. That may be your thing, but if not PXG’s other top selling Battle Ready mallet, the Bat Attack (below), is one I would recommend as it is easier on the eye with a slightly larger head.

However looks aside, the PXG Battle Ready Blackjack putter is a quality design with a host of customisation options that should really dial in your stroke so you can ace your putts. If you prefer a blade style PXG putter then read our PXG Battle Ready Brandon putter review.