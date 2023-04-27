KBS GPS Putter Shaft Review
Joel Tadman compares the GPS putter shaft to other design options to see how the performance stacks up
A premium upgrade option that upgrades performance. Our testing showed it reduces face deflection through added stability, helping putts roll straighter and to a more consistent distance regardless of where you strike the ball on the face. Very impressive.
-
+
Reduces face deflection at impact
-
+
Helps control direction and distance
-
+
Awesome color, finish and personalisation options
-
-
Boardy feel may not suit all
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The GPS (Graphite Putter Shaft) is the brand’s first full graphite offering for the flat stick, joining other shafts in its expansive range that covers every club in the bag. The KBS GPS weighs 120 grams, closely matching that of a steel putter shaft, and goes up to a 38-inch option to fit every body type and posture. It is also available in eight striking colors through the KBS Custom Plus + department, including a beautiful Masters green option, allowing golfers to pair up the most used club in the bag with a favorite shade or sports team.
I was keen to see what the KBS GPS shaft could do for me so got one fitted into an Anser-style putter and compared it to both a standard stepped steel putter shaft and a multi-material shaft, the latter being a growing trend in the category offered by brands including Odyssey, PXG and Cleveland.
The KBS GPS doesn’t feel too dissimilar in terms of weight when making practice strokes. The all white version I tried took some getting used to, although there is a silver option that comes with a gloss finish that looks exactly like steel for those who want something that is visually familiar. The biggest difference I noticed during testing was how stable the shaft made the putter feel on off-center hits. There was definitely less twisting in my hands and deflection of the head at impact.
This had a knock on effect on the performance. Specifically, I was more consistent from long range, which is where strike plays a bigger part because as the stroke gets longer, it becomes harder to strike the sweetspot every time. While face deflection will affect almost any length of putt, it’s certainly more noticeable from long range and with the KBS GPS, I was more accurate and the roll out distances from 40 feet were more consistent than both a steel shaft and the multi-material shaft I tried.
The boardy feel may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and a £140 upcharge could be tricky to justify on top of the price of the best golf putters, but the low torque performance goes a very long way to justifying it. The consistency of the roll out should help reduce three putts, while the vibrant colour options undoubtedly enhance the overall appeal.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
