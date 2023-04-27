KBS GPS Putter Shaft deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

KBS GPS Putter Shaft Review

The GPS (Graphite Putter Shaft) is the brand’s first full graphite offering for the flat stick, joining other shafts in its expansive range that covers every club in the bag. The KBS GPS weighs 120 grams, closely matching that of a steel putter shaft, and goes up to a 38-inch option to fit every body type and posture. It is also available in eight striking colors through the KBS Custom Plus + department, including a beautiful Masters green option, allowing golfers to pair up the most used club in the bag with a favorite shade or sports team.

I was keen to see what the KBS GPS shaft could do for me so got one fitted into an Anser-style putter and compared it to both a standard stepped steel putter shaft and a multi-material shaft, the latter being a growing trend in the category offered by brands including Odyssey, PXG and Cleveland.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The KBS GPS doesn’t feel too dissimilar in terms of weight when making practice strokes. The all white version I tried took some getting used to, although there is a silver option that comes with a gloss finish that looks exactly like steel for those who want something that is visually familiar. The biggest difference I noticed during testing was how stable the shaft made the putter feel on off-center hits. There was definitely less twisting in my hands and deflection of the head at impact.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

This had a knock on effect on the performance. Specifically, I was more consistent from long range, which is where strike plays a bigger part because as the stroke gets longer, it becomes harder to strike the sweetspot every time. While face deflection will affect almost any length of putt, it’s certainly more noticeable from long range and with the KBS GPS, I was more accurate and the roll out distances from 40 feet were more consistent than both a steel shaft and the multi-material shaft I tried.

The boardy feel may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and a £140 upcharge could be tricky to justify on top of the price of the best golf putters, but the low torque performance goes a very long way to justifying it. The consistency of the roll out should help reduce three putts, while the vibrant colour options undoubtedly enhance the overall appeal.