Srixon ZX Mk II Utility Iron Review

The Srixon ZX Mk II Utility iron is the Goldilocks version of Srixon driving irons from recent years. The U85 utility was a large hollow headed iron with a broad sole. This was then followed by the Srixon ZX utility which went to the other extreme on a crash course diet with a narrower hollow head design.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Now the ZX Mk II sits perfectly in the middle with a combination of the trimmer looks and forgiveness from the mid-sized head that make it one of the best utility irons. Also returning are the sole notches that were a feature of previous Srixon irons. Not only do they create a great look, they really help reduce drag through the turf and improve the versatility from uneven lies.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The look at address still gives the impression of a blade style iron thanks to some visual trickery that sees the larger muscle on the back of the iron feature a chrome finish to reflect the grass and make it look smaller than it is. This has been done a few times before and Srixon has created the right balance here to create a forgiving long iron that better players will appreciate the look of.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The face is forged from lighter and stronger SUP10 steel and then welded on to the 1020 Carbon Steel body to maximise speed, forgiveness and create a feel that is up there with the rest of the forged irons in the Srixon ZX Mk II series.

(Image credit: MHopley)

In testing I found the ZX Mk II Utility to be the best of both worlds compared to the previous two versions. It has the forgiveness of the U85 hollow head but with the sleeker ZX profile that will appeal to better players. The ZX was a lovely utility iron, but was more on the elite player side of things as it was not particularly forgiving. The greater margin for error combined with the excellent forged feel means the ZX Mk II should suit more single figure players.

The Srixon ZX Mk II Utility is meant to be blended into these other sets and it is good to see the lofts of the 3 (20°) and 4 (23°) models match up with the long irons in the ZX5 and ZX7 sets to make this an easy transition. There is also an 18° 2-iron that is only available as a utility and this is one of the best driving irons on the market, especially for those who prefer that type of club over one of the Srixon ZX Mk II hybrids.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Srixon have made a lot of very good utility irons over the years. Having gone one way and then the other with the head sizes in recent models they are back to their best with the Srixon ZX Mk II Utility.