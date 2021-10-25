Reviews
Adidas Statement No-Show Polo
We put the new Statement No-Show polo from adidas to the test in this review.
Adidas Frostguard Full Zip Padded Jacket
In this review, Sam Tremlett tests out the padded jacket from adidas, to see if it is worth considering for the winter months.
By Sam Tremlett
Adidas Go-To Primegreen Hoodie
We test out the new Primegreen golf hoodie from adidas.
By Sam Tremlett
J Lindeberg RY Mid Layer
Our verdict on the J Lindeberg RY Mid Layer
By Joel Tadman
Honma TR20 P Iron
Our verdict on the performance of the Honma TR20 P Irons
By Joel Tadman
MacGregor 7-Series Stand Bag
Our verdict on the MacGregor 7-Series stand bag
By Tom Clarke
GolfBuddy Aim L10V Laser Rangefinder
Our verdict on the GolfBuddy Aim L10V Laser Rangefinder
By Joel Tadman
Sunderland Aspen Midlayer
We find out how the wind- and shower-resistant Sunderland Aspen midlayer stacks up
By Jeremy Ellwood
Honma TR20 V Irons
Our verdict on the TR20 V irons by Honma
By Dominic Smith
Sunderland Anton Gilet
The gilet can be a great garment in certain conditions. Here, we put the latest warm and ultralight Anton gilet from Sunderland to the test
By Jeremy Ellwood