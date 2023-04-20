Trackman Simulator Review
Sam De'Ath explains how the Trackman Simulator could improve your golf game from home quickly and efficiently
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Trackman Simulator is perfect for golfers of all abilities. Children can be eased into the game with fun challenges and tasks and more competent golfers have access to play on some of the most famous courses in the world via a premium virtual golf experience. The Trackman launch monitor provides accurate and reliable data that would help all golfers understand more about their performance.
-
+
Access to over 160 golf courses at your fingertips
-
+
Reliable shot tracking and data
-
+
Extremely user friendly software
-
-
One of the more expensive simulator set-ups
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Trackman Simulator Review
Trackman launch monitors are frequently seen on the ranges of professional golf events - the little orange boxes providing extremely accurate club and ball data that the professionals trust. The dual-radar technology allows for precise feedback on all golf shots hit, but these devices are much more than just machines producing quantifiable data, they are equally as good set up and used to create an indoor simulator experience.
The best golf simulators bring you the perfect opportunity to sharpen your game inside when it’s dark or the weather is particularly bleak outside. Whether you’re a junior, beginner, competitive golfer, professional or coach, Trackman simulators will allow you to understand your game better and learn where you can improve. You can quickly see ball flights and get numbers correlating to distance, spin rates and club speed.
The Next Golf Tour is a professional tournament now powered by Trackman, which sees professionals compete for a minimum of $100,000 for every tournament. These events can be played all over the world on virtual courses on the Trackman simulators. Amateurs alike can use Trackman to access over 160 of the most iconic courses in the world all from the comfort of their own home.
Trackman simulator golf is not limited to experienced golfers - there are plenty of different games and challenges on the software which enables children and beginners to also enjoy the game, even if they have not previously played. Magic Pond is the latest children's game which see’s the golfer hitting shots at various characters or having to hit certain objects on the screen to pick up points. We think this is a really fun way to introduce people to the game without the pressure of playing on a course.
It must be said that because of the premium technology required to produce accurate data and life-like golf indoors, building a Trackman simulator isn’t cheap, with the Trackman 4 launch monitor alone starting from $21,495. However all golfers and coaches would benefit from this setup and would be hard pushed to find a more reliable, accurate, comprehensive and versatile system for simulator golf.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
'No Reason Why Tiger Woods Can't Be Top Of The Game Again' - Foot And Ankle Surgeon
Foot and ankle surgeon and consultant Nima Heidari talks us through Tiger Woods' latest surgery and why it means he'll be able to play pain-free this year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Arccos Golf And TaylorMade Announce Extension Of Partnership
The two brands have announced an extension to their partnership which allows golfers the chance to receive free Arccos smart sensors and free 45-day trial membership
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Spring Break Crew Return For 'Parent Edition' To Recreate Famous Vacation Snaps
The four PGA Tour friends recreate their famous vacation pictures from seven years ago, this time with their families
By Paul Higham • Published