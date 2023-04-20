Trackman Simulator Review

Trackman launch monitors are frequently seen on the ranges of professional golf events - the little orange boxes providing extremely accurate club and ball data that the professionals trust. The dual-radar technology allows for precise feedback on all golf shots hit, but these devices are much more than just machines producing quantifiable data, they are equally as good set up and used to create an indoor simulator experience.

(Image credit: Trackman)

The best golf simulators bring you the perfect opportunity to sharpen your game inside when it’s dark or the weather is particularly bleak outside. Whether you’re a junior, beginner, competitive golfer, professional or coach, Trackman simulators will allow you to understand your game better and learn where you can improve. You can quickly see ball flights and get numbers correlating to distance, spin rates and club speed.

The Next Golf Tour is a professional tournament now powered by Trackman, which sees professionals compete for a minimum of $100,000 for every tournament. These events can be played all over the world on virtual courses on the Trackman simulators. Amateurs alike can use Trackman to access over 160 of the most iconic courses in the world all from the comfort of their own home.

The Trackman powered Next Golf Tour (Image credit: Trackman)

Trackman simulator golf is not limited to experienced golfers - there are plenty of different games and challenges on the software which enables children and beginners to also enjoy the game, even if they have not previously played. Magic Pond is the latest children's game which see’s the golfer hitting shots at various characters or having to hit certain objects on the screen to pick up points. We think this is a really fun way to introduce people to the game without the pressure of playing on a course.

It must be said that because of the premium technology required to produce accurate data and life-like golf indoors, building a Trackman simulator isn’t cheap, with the Trackman 4 launch monitor alone starting from $21,495. However all golfers and coaches would benefit from this setup and would be hard pushed to find a more reliable, accurate, comprehensive and versatile system for simulator golf.