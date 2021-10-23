Notice Board
From key information about the latest Drivers to reviews about technologically advanced trolleys, the Golf Monthly Gear page brings you the best coverage about golf’s new technology and equipment. Find information about various golf equipment from several major golfing brands as well as reviews from Golf Monthly’s test team. Gear News | Gear Reviews | Brand Listings | Gear Videos | Gear Galleries
Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Jacket
We review the Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Jacket out on course.
By Dan Parker •
TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 Driver
Our verdict on the TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 driver
By Katie Dawkins •
Callaway Stormlite Jacket
Callaway Stormlite Jacket: We consider freedom of movement, looks and on-course performance
By Fergus Bisset •
Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer
Our full verdict on the Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer.
By Dan Parker •
Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Vest
Our full verdict on the Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Vest.
By Dan Parker •
Hideki Matsuyama What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the equipment used by Hideki Matsuyama
By Sam Tremlett •
TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 Fairway
Our verdict on the TaylorMade Kalea 3 Ladies fairway wood.
By Katie Dawkins •
Bushnell Hybrid Laser Rangefinder GPS
Our verdict on the Bushnell Hybrid GPS Laser Rangefinder
By Joel Tadman •
TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Ball
We put the new TP5 ball from TaylorMade to the test to see how it performed on the golf course
By Andy Wright •