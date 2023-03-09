Under Armour Charged Phantom SL Golf Shoe Review
In this Under Armour Charged Phantom SL shoe review, Sam De’Ath heads to the course to prove why this could be the perfect spikeless golf shoe
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Under Armour Charged Phantom SL is undoubtedly one of the most stable spikeless golf shoes on the market. The aesthetics are clean, modern and athletic - taking inspiration from some of the brand's most successful running shoes, while delivering the performance expected from a tour quality golf shoe.
-
+
Machine Washable
-
+
Extremely comfortable
-
+
Multi-purpose shoe
-
-
Style may not be to everyone's taste
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Under Armour Charged Phantom SL Golf Shoe Review
While many golfers will remain traditionalists and enjoy a classic looking, spiked golf shoe, golf is growing and more and more newcomers to the game are of a younger age and are seeking a more modern, athletic golf shoe. I was recently given the chance to try the Charged Phantom SL shoe, which has been designed to offer the comfort of a running shoe, while rivalling the performance of some of the best spiked golf shoes.
While Under Armour refers to themselves as ‘The golf brand for athletes’ it’s no surprise that the brand has created, what I believe is, one of the best crossover style golf shoes on the market. By that, I mean this is honestly a shoe I can wear from home, to the gym, walk 18 holes, have a drink in the bar and stop to pick up groceries on the way home. The sleek athletic style, with a ‘never wet’ knit upper means your feet can breathe, allowing you to do it all again the following day. When testing in sunny Cyprus the pollen count was high and so the shoes did pick up a lot of dust and dirt, however the shoes are machine washable which means you can keep them looking fresh after every round.
My first impressions when putting on the Charged Phantom SL were how well and snug they fit. The Storm Flat Knit Collar around the ankle provides a locked-in feel while also being extremely comfortable. I was given the Blue Mirage/Midnight Navy color scheme which I personally loved, but there are three other colorways to choose from if you want something more understated. The Charged midsole that separates the footbed and outsole is something that has featured in many Under Armour running shoes and provides comfort, as well as the ability to help transfer energy created from pushing against the ground, into your swing. I felt very stable even when swinging hard in the Charged Phantom SL, thanks to a TPU infused yarn which is wrapped around the toe of the shoe and provided a secure feeling, much like a sturdy leather based shoe when turning through impact.
I have worn many spikeless pairs of shoes in the past, but losing traction especially on early morning dew and during light showers was something I always struggled with. When shown the sole of the Charged Phantom SL shoe and how the rubber nubs were placed to resist rotational movement, I was really impressed and when put to use on the damp driving range back in the UK the traction I experienced was superb. It must be said however, as good as this shoe is in dry to damp conditions, I would recommend a spiked shoe if you play the majority of your golf in wetter weather.
The Charged Phantom SL is certainly one of the best Under Armour golf shoes I have worn and performed superbly in firmer conditions both from a performance and comfort standpoint. Under Armour has produced a shoe that I believe is on par with some of the best spikeless shoes we have tested in the past such as the Ecco Biom C4 and the Adidas Chodechaos and with an RRP of £100, it may just have the edge over those in terms of value for money.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
The Players Championship 2023 Live Stream
One of the biggest events in golf takes place this week and we have all the streaming and broadcast details here.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Magical Kenya Open 2023 Live Stream
Want to watch the DP World Tour event in Kenya? Here are all the broadcast and streaming details.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the Players Championship
Use this Bet365 promo code below to unlock a guaranteed $200 win on this week's Players Championship. All you need to do is bet $1 on your favorite outright, after claiming this code, to unlock this bonus!
By Tom Jacobs • Published