Under Armour Charged Phantom SL Golf Shoe Review

While many golfers will remain traditionalists and enjoy a classic looking, spiked golf shoe, golf is growing and more and more newcomers to the game are of a younger age and are seeking a more modern, athletic golf shoe. I was recently given the chance to try the Charged Phantom SL shoe, which has been designed to offer the comfort of a running shoe, while rivalling the performance of some of the best spiked golf shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

While Under Armour refers to themselves as ‘The golf brand for athletes’ it’s no surprise that the brand has created, what I believe is, one of the best crossover style golf shoes on the market. By that, I mean this is honestly a shoe I can wear from home, to the gym, walk 18 holes, have a drink in the bar and stop to pick up groceries on the way home. The sleek athletic style, with a ‘never wet’ knit upper means your feet can breathe, allowing you to do it all again the following day. When testing in sunny Cyprus the pollen count was high and so the shoes did pick up a lot of dust and dirt, however the shoes are machine washable which means you can keep them looking fresh after every round.

(Image credit: Paul Fessey)

My first impressions when putting on the Charged Phantom SL were how well and snug they fit. The Storm Flat Knit Collar around the ankle provides a locked-in feel while also being extremely comfortable. I was given the Blue Mirage/Midnight Navy color scheme which I personally loved, but there are three other colorways to choose from if you want something more understated. The Charged midsole that separates the footbed and outsole is something that has featured in many Under Armour running shoes and provides comfort, as well as the ability to help transfer energy created from pushing against the ground, into your swing. I felt very stable even when swinging hard in the Charged Phantom SL, thanks to a TPU infused yarn which is wrapped around the toe of the shoe and provided a secure feeling, much like a sturdy leather based shoe when turning through impact.

(Image credit: Paul Fessey)

I have worn many spikeless pairs of shoes in the past, but losing traction especially on early morning dew and during light showers was something I always struggled with. When shown the sole of the Charged Phantom SL shoe and how the rubber nubs were placed to resist rotational movement, I was really impressed and when put to use on the damp driving range back in the UK the traction I experienced was superb. It must be said however, as good as this shoe is in dry to damp conditions, I would recommend a spiked shoe if you play the majority of your golf in wetter weather.

(Image credit: Future)

The Charged Phantom SL is certainly one of the best Under Armour golf shoes I have worn and performed superbly in firmer conditions both from a performance and comfort standpoint. Under Armour has produced a shoe that I believe is on par with some of the best spikeless shoes we have tested in the past such as the Ecco Biom C4 and the Adidas Chodechaos and with an RRP of £100, it may just have the edge over those in terms of value for money.