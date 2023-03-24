Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees Review
Our verdict on this collection of sustainable golf tees that should be easy to spot and last longer than a typical hardwood tee
A robust and sustainable tee option that comes in a variety of sizes and designs that also has less of an impact on the environment.
Sustainable sourced and packaged
Impressive durability
Variety of sizes and designs
No markings for consistency
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees Review
We all want to do our bit, however small, for the environment and golf is offering an increasing number of sustainable choices across footwear, apparel and tees. Oceantee is striving to promote sustainability within golf and its products showcase innovative processes, textiles and materials that do not impact the environment. Individually, a plastic tee is but a small item; collectively, we golfers have distributed vast numbers of them around our countryside and coastline for many years and Oceantee is our chance to put an end to that via a sustainably sourced, environmentally-friendly alternative.
The tees are available in packs of long, short, mixed or two lengths of castle, all made from extremely durable bamboo - the Mosu bamboo used is two times stronger than the average bamboo species and 4-5x stronger than hardwood. In short, if you don’t lose them, they should last you a long time. All the bamboo comes from a carefully managed 100-hectare reserve in China’s Jiangxi province, which is subject to strict Forestry Logging Permits. The tees are then imported in bulk via sea freight and packed in FSC-certified packaging sourced from a manufacturer in Hertfordshire. No plastic is used at any stage of the supply chain. The tees are also supplied in FSC certified, recyclable matchboxes.
These tees certainly seem to be more robust that a typical wooden tee - good luck to anyone trying to snap them with their fingers. They certainly seem to last longer than expected. Where in a typical round I'd get through 4-5 wooden tees, I only need between 2-3 of the Oceantee version. The larger castle tee is the ideal size for the driver, perfect for use on mats during the winter.
The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed that the tees are now painted in white to make them easier to spot on the ground based on customer feedback. The white paint is, of course, entirely environmentally friendly. The paint uses a water-based carrier and biodegradable pigment. It is also solvent and lead free.
We are all increasingly aware of the damage caused to the environment and marine wildlife by our use and careless disposal of plastic over many decades, so Oceantee’s initiative should be supported as much as possible. They work as well as any other tee and the variety of size options should suit all golfers.
Oceantee has recently made its first donation to 1% for the Planet, a global organization that exists to ensure the future of our planet. The majority of the donation, which represents one percent of the company’s turnover, has been allocated to Oceantee’s long-term charity partner the Marine Conservation Society, contributing towards its mission to recover the health of the ocean. So it appears that Oceantee is the right choice from both a performance perspective and a moral one.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
