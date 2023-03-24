Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees Review

We all want to do our bit, however small, for the environment and golf is offering an increasing number of sustainable choices across footwear, apparel and tees. Oceantee is striving to promote sustainability within golf and its products showcase innovative processes, textiles and materials that do not impact the environment. Individually, a plastic tee is but a small item; collectively, we golfers have distributed vast numbers of them around our countryside and coastline for many years and Oceantee is our chance to put an end to that via a sustainably sourced, environmentally-friendly alternative.

(Image credit: Future)

The tees are available in packs of long, short, mixed or two lengths of castle, all made from extremely durable bamboo - the Mosu bamboo used is two times stronger than the average bamboo species and 4-5x stronger than hardwood. In short, if you don’t lose them, they should last you a long time. All the bamboo comes from a carefully managed 100-hectare reserve in China’s Jiangxi province, which is subject to strict Forestry Logging Permits. The tees are then imported in bulk via sea freight and packed in FSC-certified packaging sourced from a manufacturer in Hertfordshire. No plastic is used at any stage of the supply chain. The tees are also supplied in FSC certified, recyclable matchboxes.

(Image credit: Future)

These tees certainly seem to be more robust that a typical wooden tee - good luck to anyone trying to snap them with their fingers. They certainly seem to last longer than expected. Where in a typical round I'd get through 4-5 wooden tees, I only need between 2-3 of the Oceantee version. The larger castle tee is the ideal size for the driver, perfect for use on mats during the winter.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed that the tees are now painted in white to make them easier to spot on the ground based on customer feedback. The white paint is, of course, entirely environmentally friendly. The paint uses a water-based carrier and biodegradable pigment. It is also solvent and lead free.

We are all increasingly aware of the damage caused to the environment and marine wildlife by our use and careless disposal of plastic over many decades, so Oceantee’s initiative should be supported as much as possible. They work as well as any other tee and the variety of size options should suit all golfers.

Oceantee has recently made its first donation to 1% for the Planet, a global organization that exists to ensure the future of our planet. The majority of the donation, which represents one percent of the company’s turnover, has been allocated to Oceantee’s long-term charity partner the Marine Conservation Society, contributing towards its mission to recover the health of the ocean. So it appears that Oceantee is the right choice from both a performance perspective and a moral one.