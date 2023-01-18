Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge Review

Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 wedge steps in to fill the gap that most golfers find in their cavity back iron sets. As lofts get stronger the club marked P in the set gets stronger and longer, so the CBX Full-Face 2 maintains the cavity back design for wedges from 50° to 60°.

The Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 features all the spin increasing features that you find on the blade Cleveland RTX 6 wedge. The HydraZip blast finish improves spin in the wet and the UltiZip grooves are sharp, deep and tightly spaced to give plenty of spin in any conditions, making it one of the best wedges for chipping.

What makes the Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 stand out is that the grooves are the full width of the face and also go right up into the toe so that you can open the face and be able to get the maximum spin on the ball.

The Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 features a lighter 116g True Temper Dynamic Gold 115 Spinner Tour Issue shaft that manages to combined stability and feel with a lighter feel that suits this club and gives a D4 swing weight from 54° upwards. This means the Full-Face 2 is one of the best golf wedges for beginners, with it also featuring an 84g Project X Catalyst 80 Spinner graphite shaft too.

The sole features a standard Full Sole grind on the lower lofts which helps makes this one of the most forgiving wedges. On the higher lofts from 54° upwards, the Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 uses a C-Shaped Sole that has more relief in the heel and toe.

The wider sole gives you more margin for error so you can play the CBX Full-Face 2 relatively straight and it will still pop the ball up. Bounce is your friend and the 12° bounce on the sole of every wedge in the range will be your pal if you get your hands in the right position at address. It certainly ranks highly in the best high bounce wedges department.

The higher lofted 60° CBX Full-Face 2 is particularly good as a ‘get out of jail’ club as the wider sole and extra loft gave a high floating shot however accurate you were with the strike. I was able to use this from tight and heavy lies around the green to get the ball up and out of trouble easily and is a club to consider even if you have blade wedges elsewhere.

Despite the fact that it is a cavity back, the feel is really good thanks to the TPU gel back insert that sits in the cavity to moderate the sound. It does not sound like a cavity back at all and the feedback will put a smile on your face.

Cleveland have been doing this style of cavity back wedge for a while now and the CBX Full-Face 2 is one of the best versions they have done. It’s good to see a brand creating a quality cavity back wedge to blend in with modern irons sets, and we see this as one of the best Cleveland wedges that money can buy.