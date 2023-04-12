Sun Mountain Eco-Lite 2023 Stand Bag Review
Can the Sun Mountain Eco-Lite stand bag be considered the ultimate golf carry bag? Sam De'Ath tests it on the course
The Sun Mountain Eco-Lite stand bag is a fantastic option for golfers who prefer to walk the course without being weighed down. Four pockets offer ample room for a mid-layer and drink, with the added bonus of the pocket fabric being water resistant. This would be a perfect bag for those looking for a quick nine holes or for those who carry a half set.
Extremely lightweight bag
Water resistant material
Sturdy stands provide good stability
Drinks bottle pocket was too loose
Sun Mountain Eco-Lite 2023 Stand Bag Review
Sun Mountain has always been known for producing some of the best golf bags on the market and the 2023 Eco-Lite stand bag blends practicality with an environmentally-friendly construction - cumulatively one million plastic bottles have been recycled to create the fabric for the Eco-Lite stand bag range.
The first iteration of the Eco-Lite stand bag came to market in 2020 and three years later, Sun Mountain has continued to create a lightweight stand bag made from 25-30 recycled water bottles, helping the environment by reducing unnecessary waste. While the Eco-Lite stand bag won’t offer you the same protection from the rain that the best waterproof golf bags will, it does feature Repreve - a water-resistant fabric, that will help keep your clubs dry when caught in an unexpected shower on the course.
As predicted, the Eco-Lite stand bag is extraordinarily lightweight, tipping the scales at just 1.8kg, which instantly helps make its case to be considered one of the best lightweight carry bags on the market. I felt as though the Eco-Lite stand bag is the perfect bag for those golfers who like to nip out on the course after work for nine holes or an early morning round on the weekends. The bag has four pockets, including a valuables pocket and larger pocket on the outer side. The pockets aren't particularly large, so for golfers who like to carry lots of extra layers or drinks, the pocket space fills up very quickly. There is a rather large water bottle pocket on the side which I felt was too large - my bottle did actually fall out a couple of times.
The Sun Mountain Eco-Lite stand bag is one of the smallest carry bags on the market, reminiscent of the likes of the Ping Hoofer Lite stand bag and the Cobra Ultralight stand bag. The Eco-Lite I tested was in the Black/Ember/Cadet colorway, however there are three alternative colorways available including a black on black option which may be preferred if you carry it in the winter months.
For golfers who prefer a little more structure in their bag, the Eco-Lite franchise has been extended to include a 14-way divider option with additional pockets, as well as an Eco-Lite cart bag option, for those who prefer to ride in a cart. I do think for what this bag is designed for, it has to be considered one of the best Sun Mountain bags, due to its lightweight design that will give your back a welcome break.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
