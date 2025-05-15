Which Products Did We Select For Editor's Choice In 2025?

This year feels like a particularly relevant one for golf equipment. It will be remembered for the explosion of zero torque putters, perhaps high lofted fairway woods as well as the rise of the golf simulator. Not only are golfers really starting to question the status quo of everything in their golf bag, but companies are adapting their products to better suit the needs of the modern golfer.

As such, we’ve never had such an eclectic mix of products to consider for Editor’s Choice as we have in 2025, which made the task of whittling it all down to just 150 incredibly difficult. Our dedicated equipment team has been hard at work attending shows, meeting with brands and scouring the internet for the products that really move the needle and demonstrate genuine innovation that will make a tangible difference to the golfer. This could be through extra performance, added convenience or simply more enjoyment of the game, all of which combine to create the experience we want on the course.

We hope this supplement provides some insight as to the products that stood out to us and would be worth considering in the first instance should you be looking to upgrade a certain area of your kit and be sure to check out the new dedicated women’s section should you be shopping in this area of the market. Here’s to a stellar 2025!

The Judging Panel

Neil-Tappin
Neil Tappin

Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for 17 years. As a former equipment tester and reviewer and the man at the helm, he understands what a product needs to offer to be considered for Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Joel Tadman
Joel Tadman

Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over eight years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases ensured no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

alison root
Alison Root

Alison has worked in the women's golf industry for over 15 years, and is now Golf Monthly's women's editor. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across all areas of the women's game, and having reviewed countless products, she is well-placed to highlight the latest and best female equipment and apparel.

Drivers

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Driver

Photo of the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra DS-Adapt X Driver

Cobra DS-ADAPT X Driver on the green

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G440 LST Driver

Photo of the Ping G440 LST Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Srixon ZXi Driver

Srixon ZXi Driver

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Qi35 Driver

TaylorMade Qi35 Driver on the green

(Image credit: Future)

Tour Edge Exotics C725 Driver

Photo of the Tour Edge C752 Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Wilson Dynapwr Carbon Driver

Wilson 2025 Dynapwr Carbon Driver on the green

(Image credit: Future)

Fairway Woods

Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood

Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Qi35 Fairway Wood

TaylorMade Qi35 Fairway Wood Review

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist GT3 Fairway Wood

The Titleist GT3 Fairway Wood on a green background

(Image credit: Future)

Srixon ZXi Fairway Wood

Srixon ZXi Fairway Wood Review

(Image credit: Future)

Hybrids/Utilities

Cobra DS-Adapt Hybrid

Cobra DS-ADAPT Hybrid

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G440 Hybrid

Ping G440 Hybrid view from sole

(Image credit: Future)

PXG Black Ops 0311 Hybrid

PXG Black Ops 0311 Hybrid

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist GT2 Hybrid

Titleist GT2 Hybrid Review

(Image credit: Future)

Irons

Ben Hogan Ft Worth MB Irons

Photo of the Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB Irons from the back

(Image credit: Future)

Callaway Elyte Irons

Photo of the Callaway Elyte Irons from the back

(Image credit: Future)

Maxfli XC3 Iron

Maxfli XC3 Iron

(Image credit: Maxfli)

Mizuno JPX925 Forged Irons

Photo of the Mizuno JPX 925 Forged Iron from the back

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno Pro S3 Irons

Photo of the Mizuno Pro S3 Iron from the back

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G440 Irons

Photo of the Ping G440 Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Srixon ZXi5 Irons

Photo of the Srixon ZXi5 Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Srixon ZXi7 Irons

Photo of the Srixon ZXi7 Iron from the back

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade P7CB Irons

TaylorMade P7CB Iron

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade P790 Irons

TaylorMade 2025 P790 Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Wedges

Callaway Opus Wedge

Callaway Opus Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

Cleveland RTZ Wedge

Cleveland RTZ Tour Satin Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno Pro T-1 Wedge

Mizuno Pro T-1 Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

PXG Sugar Daddy III Wedge

PXG Sugar Daddy III Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

Putters

Evnroll Zero Z5S Putter

Evnroll Zero Z5s Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Kevin Burns 9307 Putter

Kevin Burns 9307 Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

L.A.B. Golf Oz.1i Putter

L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno M.Craft X #6 Putter

Mizuno M.Craft X 6 Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square Jailbird Cruiser Putter

Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square Jailbird Cruiser Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Ping Scottsdale Anser Putter

Ping Scottsdale Anser Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Scotty Cameron Studio Style Squareback Putter

Scotty Cameron Studio Style Squareback Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Toulon Las Vegas 25 H1 Putter

Toulon Las Vegas H1 25 Series Putter

(Image credit: Future)

Golf Balls

Bridgestone e12 Speed Series Golf Balls

Bridgestone e12 Speed Golf Balls

(Image credit: Future)

Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Balls

Photo of the Callaway Chrome Tour

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno Pro X Golf Balls

Mizuno Pro X Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Balls

Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls

Photo of the TaylorMade 2025 Tour Response Golf Ball

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

How Titleist 'Used Every Tool In The Toolbox' To Enhance The New Pro V1 And Pro V1x Golf Balls

(Image credit: Future)

Wilson Triad Golf Ball

2025 Wilson Triad Golf Ball

(Image credit: Future)

Package Sets

Ping Prodi G Junior Set

PING Prodi G 2024 Junior Set Review

(Image credit: Future)

PXG Wildcat Package Set

Photo of the PXG Wildcat Package Set

(Image credit: Future)

Vice Golf Boost Starter Set

Vice Boost Starter Set

(Image credit: Future)

Women's Golf

Abacus Ladies Lanark Windshirt

Abacus Lanark Stretch Windshirt

Image of the Abacus Lanark Stretch Windshirt