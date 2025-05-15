Which Products Did We Select For Editor's Choice In 2025?

This year feels like a particularly relevant one for golf equipment. It will be remembered for the explosion of zero torque putters, perhaps high lofted fairway woods as well as the rise of the golf simulator. Not only are golfers really starting to question the status quo of everything in their golf bag, but companies are adapting their products to better suit the needs of the modern golfer.

As such, we’ve never had such an eclectic mix of products to consider for Editor’s Choice as we have in 2025, which made the task of whittling it all down to just 150 incredibly difficult. Our dedicated equipment team has been hard at work attending shows, meeting with brands and scouring the internet for the products that really move the needle and demonstrate genuine innovation that will make a tangible difference to the golfer. This could be through extra performance, added convenience or simply more enjoyment of the game, all of which combine to create the experience we want on the course.

We hope this supplement provides some insight as to the products that stood out to us and would be worth considering in the first instance should you be looking to upgrade a certain area of your kit and be sure to check out the new dedicated women’s section should you be shopping in this area of the market. Here’s to a stellar 2025!

The Judging Panel

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for 17 years. As a former equipment tester and reviewer and the man at the helm, he understands what a product needs to offer to be considered for Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Joel Tadman Social Links Navigation Deputy Editor Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over eight years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases ensured no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

Alison Root Social Links Navigation Women's Golf Editor Alison has worked in the women's golf industry for over 15 years, and is now Golf Monthly's women's editor. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across all areas of the women's game, and having reviewed countless products, she is well-placed to highlight the latest and best female equipment and apparel.

Drivers

Fairway Woods

Hybrids/Utilities

Irons

Maxfli XC3 Iron

Wedges

Putters

Golf Balls

Package Sets

Vice Golf Boost Starter Set

Women's Golf