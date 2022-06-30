Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PowaKaddy Micra Push Cart Review

PowaKaddy doesn’t upgrade its push cart options all too frequently, but when it does it certainly captures your attention. In addition to the Twinline 5 and DLX Lite FF there’s the all-new Micra, which in my opinion is the standout model from the trio thanks to its compact-folding frame, super-stable ride and sheer number of features. With a top of the market price tag attached, I went to test the Micra over a number of rounds to see if it warrants the money and can be talked about as one fo the best push carts of the year.

Many golfers who use a push cart are seeking simplicity and a model that isn’t going to create a headache when it comes to getting all your gear in the car. Thankfully, the volume of the PowaKaddy Micra is impressively compact – perfect if you need that extra room wherever it will be stored. It is folded down with two mechanisms, one moving the handle down and the other tucking the front wheel under the chassis. By pushing the two ends together, the Micra simply folds up into a convenient shape. When fully folded, it's markedly similar to its direct competitor, the Motocaddy Cube. It's easily one of the most compact golf carts on the market and it's super lightweight too, making transporting the Micra easy.



Once assembled, if own a matching PowaKaddy cart bag, you can benefit from the Key Lock base system that will prevent it from twisting as you traverse the course. The soft- touch ergonomic handle can be adjusted to any height and doesn't limit you to certain settings as some models do. The height can also be easily adjusted during your round which is another helpful feature.

Pushing the cart across fairways, rough or paths is effortless and the ride the Micra offered my clubs feels noticeably smooth. The Micra is clearly robust and well made, which gives you the confidence to tackle the steepest of slopes – assisted by a foot-operated parking brake for when you’re taking your shots. The footbrake is really well positioned behind the left wheel and - sporting a bright yellow paint job - it's impossible to miss. It also makes a 'click' noise whenever you engage it, letting you audibly know it's on rather than having to guess when you let the cart come to rest on a hill. It's the attention to detail in area like this that certainly made the Micra stand out in my testing.

It's impossible to miss the parking brake on the Micra and it's well placed to easily apply on or off with your foot

The practicality doesn’t stop there, though. Many golfers prefer using a push cart as they often offer a lot of storage in the handle that the best electric golf carts simply don't. The multi-feature handle console in the Micra is no different and provides ample storage for much of your paraphernalia, including a dedicated mobile phone storage area, a scorecard holder, a pen/pencil holder and storage for your balls and tees. The dedicated phone holder is an especially unique to the Micra and I'm yet to see another model with anything quite like it. With the growth of golf apps and GPS tracking on our phone, it's great to see a brand recognise the importance of having a mobile on course. While the storage area on the likes of the Bag Boy Nitron and Sun Mountain Speed Cart V1R is also impressive, the Micra just edges it for me.

My only criticism here is that the translucent lid that covers the storage is rather prone to marks and looked slightly tired after only a couple of rounds. However, as a predominant electric trolley user, I found having this amount of storage at my fingertips incredibly useful and it's certainly something to think about when deciding between a push or electric model.

The dedicated phone holder will fit even larger models while the hole in the bottom means it won't overheat when the lid is shut. When the lid is shut, there is a place for scorecards, tees and a pencil.

The Micra absolutely one of the stand out push cart models currently on the market and I think it really looks the part too. In the black colourway, the shocks of yellow really pop out and the sporty wheels would look at home . If you're after a feature-packed, reliable and compact push cart, the Micra has to be on your shortlist.