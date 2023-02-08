Mizuno JPX923 Forged Iron Review
Is this the best all rounder on the market? Our verdict on this compact cavity back iron from Mizuno
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
This might be as close to the perfect iron ever made for the avid club golfer. It blends jaw-dropping looks with an incredibly soft and solid feel, which translates into exceptional distance consistency.
-
+
Soft yet powerful feel
-
+
Produces consistent carries
-
+
Easy to control distance and direction
-
-
Strong lofts may not suit the better player
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Mizuno JPX923 Forged Iron Review
Iron designs tend to have a set of hallmarks that appeal to a particular type of player - be it offset, sole width or the balance between forgiveness and workability. It’s rare that an iron has an appeal that crosses a major part of the handicap spectrum but the Mizuno JPX923 Forged iron is probably as close as I’ve ever seen.
This mid-sized, compact cavity back benefits from Mizuno’s Grain Flow Chromoly HD forging process that guarantees good feel and feedback while also allowing the face to be made thinner. A milling slot in the 4-7 irons extends even wider into the heel and toe to increase ball speeds.
The look on the back is clean and classic, it may not catch your eye on the shelf but it lets the performance speak for it - more on that later. At address, it looks compact while inspiring confidence. The thinner top line certainly makes it look more like a better player iron than the prior generation, although the hint of offset reminds you it’s probably closer to a compact distance iron.
I say this also because the lofts are quite strong - 30° in the 7-iron - which means it’ll probably be one of the fastest one-piece forged irons you’ll try this year. Clip a few away and the feel off the face is incredibly pleasing - soft, solid, springy and with a dense thud to it, leaving absolutely nothing behind. The hitting experience is certainly enhanced by the camber on the sole of the short irons, which means it plays narrower than it looks and gets the head in and then out of the turf briskly with minimal interference.
The ball flight is more akin to what you experience from a tour played iron too - flying quite low (33 yards peak height) but with plenty of spin (over 5000 rpm) to keep the ball in the air and then stop sharply on the green post landing. But as often the case with the best Mizuno irons, the attribute that really stands out is distance consistency. I hit five decent but not perfectly-struck shots on the GCQuad launch monitor and the carries ranged from 167 to 169 yards. This kind of repeatability will afford you to be more aggressive on approach shots because the tighter dispersion increases your margin for error.
Versus the best golf irons in this kind of spec, it is by no means the longest - look to the Callaway Paradym or Srixon ZX5 Mk II if you want more yardage. But if you want an iron that delivers predictable results, this is the iron to put in the bag. What you’ll really enjoy is how they play more forgiving than they look and couple that with the feel off the face, it’s as close to the perfect iron that I’ve experienced from all the new launches in 2023. At £185 a stick, it’s punchy, but value is in the eye of the beholder and once you try these I’m confident you’ll agree they’re worth every cent.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Golfer Makes 36 Consecutive Pars In Collegiate Tournament
Jennie Park of Texas A&M Aggies achieved the feat in her first two rounds of a tournament in Florida
By Mike Hall • Published
-
LIV Players 'Will Be Missed' But Ryder Cup Won't Be 'Devalued' - Justin Rose
The Englishman says his Ryder Cup teammates of the past who have joined LIV Golf "will be missed" in Rome later this year
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Social Media Celebrates Golfer Who Walked Miles To His Course In Dreadful Conditions
The image of a man seeking a round in terrible conditions has struck a chord with golf fans
By Mike Hall • Published