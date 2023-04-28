G/FORE Performer Nylon Slim Fit Jacket Review

When you find a jacket you like it will become the one you reach for on most trips to the course because you want something reliable, comfortable and that looks the part. It you make the investment in the G/FORE Performer Nylon Slim Fit jacket, I’m confident it will be the garment you call upon the most throughout the course of a season.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Why? Well that initial hand feel when you pick it up is incredibly soft. That’s thanks to the nylon taffeta front shell as well as the super flexible four-way stretch material used for the back and sleeves. As a result, it can afford to be slim fitting (it does come up fractionally on the small side) because there is so much movement in the material that ensures it won’t restrict you when making a swing.

Not only does it feel great, it protects you from the elements too. If the heavens really open, you’ll probably need to slide on a proper rain jacket, but for light rain and high winds this jacket does an excellent job of keeping them at bay. Most importantly, it keeps you feeling warm when the temperature drops, arguably better than most of the best golf tops. But does it in a way that doesn’t feel like you’re being weighed down, which is refreshing and quite rare to find among the best golf mid layers.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

It’s practical too thanks to the two zippered front pockets that enable you to store items securely or simply provide a comfortable and convenient place to rest your hands while waiting for your turn to play. There’s also an Aquaguard double zip if you need a little more room at the bottom.

We tested the navy twilight color option which looks fantastic, it comes in a lighter stone color too, but regardless of the color you choose you’re sure to be the most stylish golfer among your fourball if you sport this smart, modern and practical outer layer.