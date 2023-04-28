G/FORE Performer Nylon Slim Fit Jacket Review
Joel Tadman tests the latest Performer jacket from G/FORE on the golf course to see if the experience lives up to the name
This stylish, practical and playable jacket is suitable for the majority of outings and has fast become out go-to garment. It’ll keep you warm while ensuring you can still swing on full power.
-
+
Soft and stretchy material
-
+
Protects from light rain and wind
-
+
Two zipped front pockets
-
-
Not fully waterproof
G/FORE Performer Nylon Slim Fit Jacket Review
When you find a jacket you like it will become the one you reach for on most trips to the course because you want something reliable, comfortable and that looks the part. It you make the investment in the G/FORE Performer Nylon Slim Fit jacket, I’m confident it will be the garment you call upon the most throughout the course of a season.
Why? Well that initial hand feel when you pick it up is incredibly soft. That’s thanks to the nylon taffeta front shell as well as the super flexible four-way stretch material used for the back and sleeves. As a result, it can afford to be slim fitting (it does come up fractionally on the small side) because there is so much movement in the material that ensures it won’t restrict you when making a swing.
Not only does it feel great, it protects you from the elements too. If the heavens really open, you’ll probably need to slide on a proper rain jacket, but for light rain and high winds this jacket does an excellent job of keeping them at bay. Most importantly, it keeps you feeling warm when the temperature drops, arguably better than most of the best golf tops. But does it in a way that doesn’t feel like you’re being weighed down, which is refreshing and quite rare to find among the best golf mid layers.
It’s practical too thanks to the two zippered front pockets that enable you to store items securely or simply provide a comfortable and convenient place to rest your hands while waiting for your turn to play. There’s also an Aquaguard double zip if you need a little more room at the bottom.
We tested the navy twilight color option which looks fantastic, it comes in a lighter stone color too, but regardless of the color you choose you’re sure to be the most stylish golfer among your fourball if you sport this smart, modern and practical outer layer.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
