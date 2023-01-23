Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball 2023 Review

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball 2023 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf ball 2023 is the Goldilocks ball in the Z-Star range. It combines the compression and firmer core of the Z-Star XV with the softer feeling cover and better spin of the Z-Star.

The 338 dimple cover has a new Spin Skin+ coating on it to maximise spin control and keep the ball steady in the wind. All the Z-Star balls are good in breezy conditions and combined with the control around the greens gives you one of the best premium golf balls. The cover durability was not bad, but could have been better as it tended to scuff up after a few rounds.

The 102 compression core is the same as the Z-Star XV and around 10% firmer than the Z-Star and has been improved to get progressively softer in a graduated way from the outer edge to the centre. The 0.6mm cover thickness is the same as the Z-Star and combined with a mantle layer that is also the same gives the Srixon Z-Star Diamond the best of both worlds.

As you can see when I took all the Srixon golf balls on Trackman at SGGT (opens in new tab), the Z-Star Diamond gave me the greatest carry with the driver as the slightly firmer core gave more ball speed than the Z-Star with the right launch and spin for me.

With the 7-iron, the Z-Star Diamond was fractionally down on the other two balls, but the landing angle was the same with good levels of spin so the control was there. What really swung it for me was that I preferred the feel of the ball on and around the green. Not too soft off the putter and not too firm for chips so you had the feedback to get the right distance with each shot.

Personally, I am delighted to see this third option in the Z-Star range. A lot of manufacturers give players a hard and a soft option and over recent years these have become quite polarised in the chase for low spin for greater distance. The Srixon Z-Star Diamond combines the best of both of the Z-Star models for golfers who want a premium ball that has the distance but also the right level of control and spin.