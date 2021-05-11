We put the stylish G/FORE MG4+ shoes to the test to find out how they perform on the golf course

G/FORE MG4+ Shoes Review

Putting a new pair of golf shoes into play for the first time often ends in disaster. That’s not to say they don’t excel in the long run, but normally a period of wearing in that involves some pain in the form of a blister or two is required.

However, that was not the case with the MG4+ shoes from G/FORE. Comfortable from start to finish, they performed about as well as is possible on a debut outing and beyond.

Exiting the course, there wasn’t even the slightest hint of a blister and performance in other areas was almost equally as impressive.

The first thing you notice when putting them on are the numerous nubs located on the actual footbed. Admittedly a little bizarre initially, this is a brilliant feature that makes it feel like your feet are being massaged as you go. It also gives the impression that more air can circulate around the shoe, something that will come in handy in the summer months.

Although a spikeless golf shoe, there was never a situation where a lack of grip from the non-slip outsole was noticeable, even on a variety of slopey lies. This is also thanks, in part, to the stability delivered by the heel cup at the back of the shoe that really locks the foot in place without sacrificing any comfort.

Further testing in various conditions would be required to see how they stand up against the test of time but as far as first impressions go, they excelled.

We tried out the navy blue model and found them to be very stylish in a classic and understated way, especially when complementing a well-coordinated outfit. Modern golf shoes can be quite flashy and busy so this was a welcome change.

It also means they wouldn’t look out of place if you decided to frequent the clubhouse after your round and couldn’t be bothered changing your shoes.

Elsewhere, the premium upper is fully waterproof, meaning it really is an all-rounder in terms of performance and well worthy of its lofty rating.