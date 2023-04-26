Galvin Green Alister Jacket Review
Joel Tadman puts the Alister jacket through its paces in all weathers over multiple rounds to assess the performance on offer
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A feature-packed Gore-Tex waterproof jacket that will change your mindset when playing in the rain. Unprecedented customisation options ensure a snug, comfortable fit while the level of protection on offer is exceptional.
-
+
Plenty of ways to achieve a tailored fit
-
+
Keeps the rain at bay
-
+
Extremely comfortable and playable
-
-
All this technology comes at a significant cost
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Galvin Green Alister Jacket Review
We’ve all heard of adjustable drivers and the performance benefits this technology provides but how about adjustable rain jackets? This might not be such a well-known phrase in golf but when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Just like every golf swing is different, so is every body shape, which means adjustability is required in order to get the perfect fit. This is important to not only maximise comfort, but also swing speed when playing in less-than-favourable weather conditions.
A brand that has embraced this concept in 2023 is Galvin Green, creator of some of the best golf waterproofs. Its flagship garment is the Alister jacket which has been designed to equip golfers with the protection and playability they need to tackle to course in the heaviest of downpours through technology and customisation. Circling back to adjustability, this Gore-Tex stretch jacket has adjustable chest tabs that alters the jacket’s volume when swinging, shaped sleeves with adjustable Velcro cuffs, a drawstring at the hem for a more tailored fit and even one on the collar to reduce the chance of water entering down your neck. It’s these small but significant touches that will ensure the rain won’t be a distraction, merely a minor inconvenience.
The full-zip Alister has plenty of other features worth shouting about. Notably the C-Knit backer fabric with a smooth ‘slide and glide’ interior, which makes it quick and easy to put on when the heavens open. It also boasts Superstretch inserts across the back and elbows for unrivalled freedom of movement in the swing. Those who carry their bag will really appreciate the addition of reinforced Techsteel material at the shoulders, which enhances the durability in this area where the bag straps often rub and wear without compromising movement during the swing.
For such a feature-packed jacket, you’ll be surprised at how lightweight and minimalistic the Alister feels. The protection is excellent, market leading you could say, but it manages to remain playable. The attention to detail is exceptional, with little extra touches like the carbon printed zippers, two zipped front pockets and the print pattern on the sleeves which gives the jacket a slick, sophisticated look.
As if all this wasn’t appealing enough, the Alister jacket is made from bluesign approved fabrics, which are made in a way that minimises any social and environmental impact without affecting the performance the wearer will experience. At £539 it's a sizeable investment, but this jacket will perform for you season after season and undoubtedly add a touch of class to your winter wardrobe.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Bubba Watson Says 'Golf Was Kind Of Stale' And Reveals Future LIV 'Stadium' Plans
The two-time Masters champion says the game was stale and also revealed plans for teams to have their own 'stadiums'
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
World Rankings 'No Longer A Credible Way' Of Selecting Major Fields - Phil Mickelson
The six-time Major champion thinks that alternative ways could be explored to ensure that LIV players can qualify for Majors despite tumbling world rankings
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Intrepid Golfers Take On “Fore Nations Challenge” For British Heart Foundation
Fore Nations Challenge - A group of four brave golfers will attempt to play four rounds, in four countries on 20th June – We got the crazy lowdown.
By Fergus Bisset • Published