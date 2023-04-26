Galvin Green Alister Jacket deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Galvin Green Alister Jacket Review

We’ve all heard of adjustable drivers and the performance benefits this technology provides but how about adjustable rain jackets? This might not be such a well-known phrase in golf but when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Just like every golf swing is different, so is every body shape, which means adjustability is required in order to get the perfect fit. This is important to not only maximise comfort, but also swing speed when playing in less-than-favourable weather conditions.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

A brand that has embraced this concept in 2023 is Galvin Green, creator of some of the best golf waterproofs. Its flagship garment is the Alister jacket which has been designed to equip golfers with the protection and playability they need to tackle to course in the heaviest of downpours through technology and customisation. Circling back to adjustability, this Gore-Tex stretch jacket has adjustable chest tabs that alters the jacket’s volume when swinging, shaped sleeves with adjustable Velcro cuffs, a drawstring at the hem for a more tailored fit and even one on the collar to reduce the chance of water entering down your neck. It’s these small but significant touches that will ensure the rain won’t be a distraction, merely a minor inconvenience.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The full-zip Alister has plenty of other features worth shouting about. Notably the C-Knit backer fabric with a smooth ‘slide and glide’ interior, which makes it quick and easy to put on when the heavens open. It also boasts Superstretch inserts across the back and elbows for unrivalled freedom of movement in the swing. Those who carry their bag will really appreciate the addition of reinforced Techsteel material at the shoulders, which enhances the durability in this area where the bag straps often rub and wear without compromising movement during the swing.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

For such a feature-packed jacket, you’ll be surprised at how lightweight and minimalistic the Alister feels. The protection is excellent, market leading you could say, but it manages to remain playable. The attention to detail is exceptional, with little extra touches like the carbon printed zippers, two zipped front pockets and the print pattern on the sleeves which gives the jacket a slick, sophisticated look.

As if all this wasn’t appealing enough, the Alister jacket is made from bluesign approved fabrics, which are made in a way that minimises any social and environmental impact without affecting the performance the wearer will experience. At £539 it's a sizeable investment, but this jacket will perform for you season after season and undoubtedly add a touch of class to your winter wardrobe.