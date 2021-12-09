Best Golf Equipment 2021

Best Golf Equipment 2021 - We look at some of the very best kit on the market this year

Best Golf Equipment
(Image credit: Future)
Fergus Bisset

By published

Equipment in 2021 year has been in incredibly high demand because of the upsurge in playing numbers, combined with the effects of the pandemic and problems with logistics. Kit has also been flying off the shelves due to the quality of new releases through the season.

Here below we run through what we feel to be the best of the best in each category at the end of 2021.

Best Golf Drivers Of 2021

Titleist-TSi3-Driver-hero-web

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist TSi3 Driver

The Titleist TSi3 is one of the best golf drivers of 2021. In testing we found it to produce greater distance and increased playability than its predecessors.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver 2021 Best TaylorMade Drivers

TaylorMade SIM2

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

We found the TaylorMade SIM2 driver to be fast of the face and higher launching than the SIM. Spin is kept down to maximise distance.

Ping-G425-LST-driver-web

Ping G425

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping G425 Driver

The Ping G425 driver feels more stable than the G410 and produces a straighter flight and tighter dispersion, without sacrificing distance.

Best Fairway Woods Of 2021

cobra-radspeed-fairway-web

Cobra Radspeed Fairway

(Image credit: Cobra)

Cobra Radspeed Fairway

For accuracy from the tee or length from the fairway, the best fairway woods of 2021 could help you keep the ball in play and reach more holes in two. The Cobra Radspeed fairway is fast forgiving and extremely versatile.

Mizuno-ST-Z-fairway-web

Mizuno ST-Z Fairway

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno ST-Z Fairway

The Mizuno ST-Z fairway is one of the very best looking on the market. It also performs superbly well and we noted the high launch and excellent adjustability.

Titleist-TSi2-Fairway-web

Titleist TSi2 Fairway

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist TSi2 Fairway

The Titleist TSi2 fairway wood delivers consistent spin rate and ball flight together with impressive distance.

Best Golf Hybrid Clubs Of 2021

Mizuno-CLK-hybrid-review-2020

Mizuno CLK Hybrid

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno CLK Hybrid

Amongst the most versatile clubs out there, the best golf hybrid clubs of 2021 can be effective from the tee, on approach, from the rough and even around the putting surfaces. The Mizuno CLK hybrid produces a strong and stable ball flight from a variety of lies.

Titleist TSi2 hybrid Best Golf Clubs

Titleist TSi2 Hybrid

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist TSi2 Hybrid

The Titleist TSi2 hybrid provides a high launch together with impressive off-centre forgiveness.

Callaway Apex 21 hybrid Best Golf Clubs

Callaway Apex 21 Hybrid

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Apex 21 Hybrid

The Callaway Apex 21 hybrid is forgiving, packs a punch and has good adjustability.

Best Golf Irons Of 2021

wilson-staff-d9-iron-review

Wilson Staff D9

(Image credit: Wilson)

Wilson Staff D9 Irons

From players’ irons to game improvement irons, the best golf irons of 2021 deliver power, precision, consistency and forgiveness. In testing we found the Wilson Staff D9 Iron delivered lightweight and explosive feel.

Cobra Radspeed Irons

Cobra Radspeed Irons

(Image credit: Cobra)

Cobra Radspeed Irons

We think the Cobra Radspeed iron is one of the very best distance irons on the market.

Callaway Apex MB

Callaway Apex MB

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Apex 21 Irons

The Callaway Apex 21 irons deliver stunning looks and soft feel through the range.

Ping-i59-irons-revealed

Ping i59 Irons

(Image credit: Ping)

Ping i59 Irons

The impressive Ping i59 irons were one of the products of the year in our opinion.

Best Golf Wedges Of 2021

Best Wedges For Chipping

Titleist Vokey SM8

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist  Vokey SM8 Wedges

Getting the right “scoring clubs” in the bag can really knock shots off an average score. The best golf wedges of 2021 offer feel, control, spin and precision. The Titleist  Vokey SM8 wedges offer a superb blend of feel, versatility and spin control.

Mizuno-T22-wedge-review

Mizuno T22

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Mizuno T22 Wedges

We think the Mizuno T22 wedge might be the best Mizuno has ever made, offering exceptional spin and a buttery soft feel.

Best Lob Wedges

Cleveland RTX ZipCore

(Image credit: Cleveland)

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedges

The Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge is high spinning, soft feeling and surprisingly forgiving on full shots.

Best Putters Of 2021

evnroll-er2v-putter-review

Evnroll ER2V

(Image credit: Future)

Evnroll ER2V Putter

The flat-stick is the most used club in the bag so it’s key to find the right wand to suit your technique and your eye. The best putters of 2021 could save you strokes. We crowned the Evnroll ER2V putter as our favourite flat-stick of 2021.

Odyssey 2Ball Ten Putters Review

Odyssey 2Ball Ten Putters

(Image credit: Odyssey)

Odyssey 2Ball Ten Putters

We found the Odyssey 2Ball Ten putters to be extremely forgiving and consistent.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

(Image credit: Scotty Cameron)

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters deliver firm, stable feel together with premium aesthetics.

Best Golf Balls Of 2021

Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball

Whether you’re looking for a premium ball or a game improvement ball, you need the right information to find the best golf ball to suit your game. The Titleist Pro V1 golf ball continues to represent an industry standard.

Best Golf Balls

TaylorMade TP5

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball

The TaylorMade TP5 ball offers amazing feel on all shots, great distance and workability.

Best low spin golf balls - Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

(Image credit: Callaway)

Chrome Soft X LS Golf Ball

The Callaway Chrome Soft X LS ball delivers low spin and superb levels of control

Best Golf Shoes Of 2021

footjoy pro sl carbon boa shoe

FootJoy Pro SL Carbon BOA Shoe

(Image credit: Future)

FootJoy Pro / SL Carbon BOA Golf Shoe

Finding the right shoes delivering a blend of comfort, traction and style can seriously increase your enjoyment on the golf course. The best golf shoes of 2021 offer great variety and quality.

On review we discovered the FootJoy Pro / SL Carbon BOA to be a near-faultless golf shoe delivering comfort, stability and grip.

What New Golf Shoes Should I Buy

Ecco Biom H4 Shoe

(Image credit: Ecco)

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe

The Ecco Biom H4 shoe delivers premium, modern styling combined with excellent comfort, protection and golf-specific performance through ample grip and stability.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe

In our full review we found the Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe to offer exceptional levels of comfort from a shoe that looks great and performs on every shot from every lie.

Best Golf Bags Of 2021

Titleist Players 4Plus StaDry Stand Bag, titleist bag with full bag of clubs, titleist bag with stand

Titleist Players 4Plus StaDry Stand Bag

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Titleist Players 4Plus StaDry Stand Bag

Whether carry bag or cart bag, we give you all the information you need to select the best golf bags for your game. In our full review we found the Titleist Players 4Plus StaDry stand bag to be stylish, comfortable, lightweight and has enough storage space for everything you need out on the course.

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag, taylormade bag full of clubs, taylormade bag with stand

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag

In the full review, we said the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover stand bag offers fantastic versatility for carrying or on a trolley, good stand and straps, loads of storage pockets.

Powakaddy Dri Tech bag

Powakaddy Dri Tech bag

(Image credit: Future)

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

The PowaKaddy Dri Tech cart bag offers everything you could want from a premium cart bag. It has excellent functionality with plenty of features.

Best Electric Golf Trolleys Of 2021

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley

(Image credit: Motocaddy)

Motocaddy M5 GPS Electric Trolley

In full review we found the Motocaddy M5 GPS Electric Trolley combines Motocaddy’s reliability and practical features with a crystal clear screen that houses an impressive moveable pin position pointer.

stewart-golf-q-follow

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley

The impressive Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley combines cutting-edge styling with a lengthy feature list.

powakaddy-ct6-gps-electric-trolley-review-2021

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Trolley

(Image credit: powakaddy)

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Trolley

In our full review we found the PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Trolley to be sturdy and well made - one of the most comprehensive electric trolleys on the market

Best Golf Gloves Of 2021

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove Review

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove

(Image credit: Future)

FootJoy HyperFLX Golf Glove

Whether it’s a premium leather glove for good conditions or a rain glove for when the weather turns, finding the best golf gloves can make a dramatic difference to your performance. Find a glove with perfect fit and feel and you’ll have confidence of your grip on the club. In our full review we found the FootJoy HyperFLX glove to offer an excellent fit and a soft feel that enhances control of the club. 

Cobra Pur Tour Glove

Cobra Pur Tour Glove

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Cobra Pur Tour Golf Glove

In review we found the Cobra Pur Tour Glove delivered a classic look and was incredibly comfortable, all while offering great feel and surprising durability.

Zoom Weather glove, zoom golf glove, purple golf glove

Zoom Weather Style Glove

(Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom Weather Style Golf Glove

In our full review we were impressed with the performance benefits of the Zoom Weather Style glove as well as its looks.

Best Golf GPS Of 2021

skycaddie-sx550-gps-review

SkyCaddie SX550 GPS

(Image credit: Future)

SkyCaddie SX550 Golf GPS

Knowing your yardage to any target allows you to select the right club and play with greater confidence. Getting the best golf GPS distance measuring device could save you strokes. Our selection for 2021 includes the hugely impressive SkyCaddie SX550 Golf GPS

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch 

(Image credit: Sky Caddie)

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch

In our review we found the SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch offers everything you would want from a golf GPS and more, like the crystal clear hole maps, scoring function, shot measurement and hazard list.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

(Image credit: Shot Scope)

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

In testing we found the Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch easy to use, accurate and that the statistics provide very useful insights into performance.

Best Golf Laser Rangefinders Of 2021

Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder Unveiled

Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder

For pinpoint yardage accuracy, nothing beats a laser rangefinder. In our round-up of the best golf laser rangefinders of 2021, the Garmin Approach Z82 laser rangefinder was one of the standout products.

bushnell-tour-v5-slim-edition-laser-web

Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder

(Image credit: bushnell)

Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder

In our full review we found the Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder is one of the best in terms of optics and speed.

GolfBuddy-LASER-Lite-web

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Laser Rangefinder

(Image credit: golfbuddy)

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Laser Rangefinder

The GolfBuddy Laser Lite laser rangefinder is a compact unit at a really good price given the level of features.

Best Golf Accessories Of 2021

best accessories

(Image credit: Future)

The best golf accessories can give you the edge on the course and can help you become a better player when practicing and preparing for a game. We've shortlisted some of the best out there in 2021.

