Cobra King Tec 2023 Hybrid Review

Alongside the Aerojet, Cobra has also released the new King Tec hybrid for 2023. This is the second generation that will come in to replace last year's King Tec model with a refined shape, H.O.T Face Technology, and a moveable weight system which really helps this hybrid stand out against its competitors.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

One of the first things we noticed when looking at the new King Tec hybrid next to its predecessor was how Cobra has done an excellent job in cleaning up the aesthetics. The contrasting grey topline on the previous model has been removed and, while it provided a good alignment aid, the new model with a one-tone matte black finish makes the head look much more compact and will make the new model more appealing to a wider variety of golfers. The carbon crown is lighter and has allowed for weight to be redistributed throughout the head to aid speed and forgiveness and made this one of the most forgiving hybrids we have tested.

The sole looks fairly similar too, with the three interchangeable weights that allow golfers to set the club up to produce a certain ball flight. As standard, the club comes with two 12g weights, although heavier 14g and lighter 10g weights are available through custom orders. This was particularly fun to play around with and as someone who tends to miss to the left, I swapped the weights around and found my ball flight straightened out dramatically even on off-center strikes and was particularly helpful when it came to attacking pins on the right side of greens.

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to the H.O.T Face Technology and Pwrshell design even miss-hits were managing to keep up with the well-struck shots. The variable thickness pattern design allows for more consistent speed and spin across the face, meanwhile, Pwrshell face insert delivers fast ball speeds and high launch through more flexibility in the face. All of which also feature in the new Cobra Aerojet Hybrid.

We were honestly blown away with how hot the King Tec hybrid felt off the face and the data gathered by a GCQuad Launch Monitor while using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls backed up our suspicions. With average ball speeds of 149mph and an average carry distance of 244 yards it not only outperformed the King Tec 2022 model but also was longer than any other hybrid we tested this year. In fact my only criticism of the club was that It actually went too far for the gapping of my clubs at the top end of the bag, however thanks to the adjustable hosel there is the option to loft up/down 1.5° meaning fitting the King Tec hybrid into your bag should not be an issue.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The Cobra King Tec hybrid was one of the more versatile hybrids we have tested due to its superb length but also able to perform out of the rough. The King Tec made light work of hitting out of first and second cut rough with the ball still launching and spinning enough to stop on greens. Dirt tended to gather in the weights on the sole which often left the club looking untidy but a sacrifice worth making for the performance and overall we think one of the best hybrids we have tested in recent times. The King Tec hybrid will be available to purchase from the 3rd February 2023 and will have an RRP of £249.